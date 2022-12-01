The Arizona Coyotes will be on the road as they take on the Los Angeles Kings in a Western Conference NHL game on Thursday (December 1).

The Coyotes are not doing well, as they're seventh in the Central Division with a 7-10-3 record. They're on a two-game losing streak after coming off a 4-3 road loss against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

The Kings, meanwhile, are playing well thus far this season as they are third in the Pacific Division with a 12-9-4 record. They are on a two-game losing streak and are coming off a 9-8 overtime home loss against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

This will be their first of three games between Arizona and Los Angeles, and they play again two days before Christmas in Arizona.

Arizona Coyotes vs Los Angeles Kings Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Arizona Coyotes +210 +1.5 (-120) o6 (-114) Los Angeles Kings -265 -1.5 (-102) u6 (-102)

Arizona Coyotes vs Los Angeles Kings Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Coyotes vs Los Angeles Kings

Date & Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022; 10:30 pm EDT

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Arizona Coyotes vs Los Angeles Kings Key Stats

The Coyotes have struggled to score, scoring only 54 goals this season, which is the worst in the NHL right now. They averaged on the power play, scoring 16 power-play goals in 69 attempts (23.19%). They have a young star in the making in right winger Clayton Keller, who has 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists).

Karel Vejmelka is expected to be in the net, here but he's average at best so far this season. He's 6-5-2 with 2.97 goals allowed per game and a .916 save percentage. Defensively, the Coyotes are an average team in the league, giving up 70 goals. They're doing alright at killing penalties, killing 67 of 84 (79.76%).

The Kings, meanwhile, have been one of the best offensive teams in the sport as they have posted 85 total goals, which ranks fifth in the NHL. However, they are just average in terms of power plays either, going 21 of 89 (23.60%). Left winger Kevin Fiala has fared well, recording 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists).

Jonathan Quick is expected to be between the pipes for this game. He's doing decently well as he is posting a 7-6-2 record, an .890 save percentage, and 3.30 goals given up per game. The Kings' defense has been struggling as they are allowing 90 goals, which is 30th in the sport. They're also less than ideal at killing penalties, as they have killed 60 out of 83 power play attempts against them (72.29%).

Arizona Coyotes vs Los Angeles Kings Betting Prediction

These teams have been on two completely different levels offensively as of late, with the Coyotes scoring 2.8 goals in their previous five games while the Kings are averaging five goals in their last three games.

Karel Vejmelka is not doing too well in the net and needs to step up, but he will not in this game as Arizona allows too many shot attempts per game and mistakes can happen against him. The Los Angeles Kings have won four of their previous five games against one another, so go with them to win in their own building in this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Kings -1.5 (-102)

