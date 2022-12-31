Coyotes vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 31 | 2022 NHL Regular Season

The Arizona Coyotes will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL on Saturday (December 31).

Arizona have had a poor season but are coming on a three-game winning run. Placed second-last in the Western Conference Central Division with 31 points, they will look to get a few more wins to get into a comfortable situation.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, are third in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 45 points. They will try to get a few more wins to challenge the teams above them.

Coyotes vs Lightning Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL COYOTES +290 +1.5(+115) o6(-115) LIGHTING -350 -1.5(-135) u6(-105)

Coyotes vs Lightning Match Details

Fixture: Coyotes vs Lightning

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 2022; 5 pm ET

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Coyotes vs Lightning Key Stats

Arizona have not scored enough goals initially but will look to make the most of their opportunities in the coming games. Contributions from Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller have helped the team a lot. They have over 27 goals and 39 assists between them.

The defense hasn't been up to the mark, conceding around 3.6 goals per game this season. Goaltenders have faced a lot of shots due to poor defensive organization and need changes to bring the best results.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, have had a good outing offensively this season with Nikita Kucherov and others putting up a great shift. Brayden Point has most goals in the setup/

Tampa Bay's defense has done wellm, averaging less than three goals per game. Their goaltenders have played a big role, with Andrei Vasilevskiy coming on top conceding 2.4 goals per game.

Coyotes vs Lightning Betting Prediction

The game is unevenly matched due to the gameplay of both teams. Tampa Bay playing at home is likely to make the most of the opportunities to score big and win the game.

Due to the overall inconsistent display, Arizona hardly have the strength that can keep them strong in this tie. They should put in a good effort but fall short.

Prediction: Take, Tampa Bay, -1.5 (-135)

