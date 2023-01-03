Coyotes vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 3| 2022-23 NHL Season

The Arizona Coyotes will take on the Florida Panthers in the NHL on Tuesday.

Arizona have not played well this whole season and has been inconsistent, coming with another loss they will lot to get the win at any cost. Placed second-last in the Western Conference Central Division with 31 points, they have everything to play for as the season moves fast towards the end.

Florida comes into this one with a two-game losing run and are placed second last in the Atlantic division with 36 points. They need to play better and bring their best if they want to win their remaining games of the season.

Coyotes vs Panthers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL COYOTES +285 +1.5(+105) o6.5(-120) PANTHERS -365 -1.5(-125) u6.5(+100)

Coyotes vs Panthers Match Details

Fixture: Coyotes vs Panthers

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 3, 2023; 7 pm ET

Venue: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

Coyotes vs Panthers Key Stats

Arizona could not bring out the best in their offense and have only 101 goals in 35 games so far this season. They have been depending too much on the contributions of Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller, both players have been involved with over 27 goals and 39 assists between them.

Florida, though, have scored over 120 goals this season, with Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe contributing to it. They have 35 goals and 39 assists between them. Both players will play a big role in the team to start winning big in the upcoming games.

The defense of the Coyotes hasn't been up to the mark with 3.6 goals conceded per game this season. Goaltenders have had to make a lot of saves due to poor defensive organization and they need more changes to bring the best results.

Meanwhile, the Panthers on defense have conceded over 3.4 goals per game. Their defensive pair have failed to do the job perfectly with goaltenders not in sync with them, having made things more difficult for the team. They have to change their approach to have better results in the coming games.

Coyotes vs Panthers Betting Prediction

The game is between the two nonperforming teams and the margin of win is likely to be lesser. With Florida performing better in every aspect and with home advantage at peril, they are likely to do well in this game.

While Arizona have been poor overall and with inconsistency creeping in, they are at a disadvantage. Also, their team strength is not that great and with a leaky defense, they are likely to suffer in this one.

All the stats indicate a win for Florida and we should expect them to cover the spread here.

Prediction: Take, Florida, -1.5(-125)

