Coyotes vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - November 25 | 2022 NHL Season

The Arizona Coyotes will take on the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Friday

Arizona has been inconsistent this season and looks very unsettled as a team. Having lost four of its last five games is placed last in the Western Conference Central Division with 16 points. Florida will like to perform better in upcoming games to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Detroit comes with four straight wins into the game and is placed third in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 24 points. It will look to play better and sustain consistency so as not to lose its ground at this crucial part of the season.

Coyotes vs Red Wings Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL COYOTES +170 +1.5(-150) o6(-105) RED WINGS -195 -1.5(+130) u6(-105)

Coyotes vs Red Wings Match Details

Fixture: Coyotes vs Red Wings

Date & Time: Friday, November 25, 2022; 8 pm EDT

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Coyotes vs Red Wings Key Stats

Arizona's offense has let the team down with poor returns this season as it has failed to score more than three goals per game. The only silver lining is the contribution from Clayton Keller, who has 19 goal involvements.

The defense has failed to give a breather with poor performances this season. Goaltenders have been forced to put in a lot of effort and have been left alone to face over 630 shots in 18 games. There is a lot of work left in defense to progress for a better season.

Detroit, while on offense, has failed to perform consistently but has regrouped well in the last four games. Players like Dylan Larkin and Dominik Kubalik have kept their attacks alive and will play a crucial role in the upcoming game too.

The defensive unit has given roller-coaster performances but has managed to bring it to three goals per game on average. The goaltenders have done decent but need to improve in certain areas to better output and return for the team.

Coyotes vs Red Wings Betting Prediction

Arizona has not played well overall, and even after the win, the team doesn't provide much confidence coming into the game. Arizona has lost 47 times, playing after a win, and has lost four out of its last five away games.

Detroit's defense adds more power to the team and Detroit is likely to benefit from its offensive strength with over 15 goals scored in the last three games. Detroit has come out as a winner in the majority of the games between the two teams and is more likely to have a favorable result in this game too.

Prediction: Take Detroit, ML(-195)

