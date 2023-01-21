Coyotes vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 21 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Arizona Coyotes will take on the Dallas Stars in the NHL on Saturday.

The Coyotes have had a poor season so far and are second-last in the Western Conference Central Division with 33 points. Coming with a loss into this one, they will look to win in an attempt to finish their season on a high.

The Stars have had a great season and currently lead the Western Conference Central with 61 points. They come into the game with a 4-0 win and will be focused on increasing their lead in the division.

Coyotes vs Stars Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL COYOTES +260 +1.5(+105) o6(-110) STARS -350 -1.5(-125) u6(-110)

Coyotes vs Stars NHL Match Details

Fixture: Coyotes vs Stars

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023; 8 pm EDT

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Coyotes vs Stars NHL Key Stats

The Coyotes have not been able to score enough goals this season and only the duo of Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller have provided enough to the team. Both have scored over 15 goals each.

Their defensive setup has conceded around 3.6 goals per game this season, a bit too much.

The Stars' offensive setup has helped them score over 160 goals this season. The duo of Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz have provided the team with around one-third of their total goals and both players are likely to impact the result in this game too.

Their defense has conceded just 2.6 goals per game this season and have provided great support to the offense. Goaltender Jake Oettinger has led from the front, averaging just 2.28 goals conceded per game at a save percentage of 0.924 this season.

Coyotes vs Stars NHL Betting Prediction

The game is likely to be under the control of the Stars, as they have been the better team overall this season and have winning momentum on their side. They have a great home record, further adding to their advantage..

Prediction : Stars,-1.5(-125)

