Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams NFL Parlay: Ceedee Lamb, Tyler Higbee, & More

As the NFL season continues, there are plenty of great matchups to look forward to in week five.

In one of the more interesting games this weekend, the Dallas Cowboys will visit defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Dallas has rattled off three straight wins behind the play of the defense and backup quarterback Cooper Rush. The Rams, meanwhile, have found themselves in a Super Bowl hangover, as they are having trouble with their offensive consistency.

If you want a solid value Same Game Parlay for this matchup, you're in the right place.

NFL Parlay Leg #1: CeeDee Lamb 40+ Receiving Yards

CeeDee Lamb has gotten the opportunity to take over the role as the offense's number one receiver.

Through the first four games of the NFL season, Lamb has produced some solid numbers and has reached the 40-receiving yard mark in three straight games. The Los Angeles Rams have surprisingly one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, so this seems safe.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Tyler Higbee 25+ Receiving Yards

Tyler Higbee has been very efficient for Matt Stafford and the Rams offense. He has gone over the line comfortably in all four games this season and has gotten a huge boost in target share since the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. While the Dallas defense is tough, Higbee should be able to get at least 25 yards.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Noah Brown 25+ Receiving Yards

Noah Brown has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. The receiver out of Ohio State has specialized in run blocking for most of his career, but has taken full advantage of his opportunity to climb up the depth chart.

Brown has had at least 50 yards in all four games this season, and that should happen once again on Sunday.

NFL Parlay Leg #4: Michael Gallup Anytime TD

Michael Gallup has been very efficient when it comes to finding the end zone. Last week, Gallup returned to action for the first time since tearing his ACL last season.

Any idea what his first catch of the season was? A touchdown. Look for Gallup to find the end zone once again with CeeDee Lamb likely getting a lot of Jalen Ramsey's attention.

NFL Parlay Leg #5: Cowboys ML

In terms of momentum, not many NFL teams have more of it than the Cowboys. This looks like it could be a low-scoring defensive game, and if Dallas can force turnovers, they could have a good chance of coming away with an upset.

This Rams offensive line has been very bad, so Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence could be game changers.

Final Value: +2360

