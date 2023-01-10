Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 10 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks (23-18) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 120-109 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their opponents tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers (21-21), have had even worse luck of late, and are on a six-game losing skid at the moment.

The Mavericks have enjoyed the offensive dominance of Luka Doncic for much of this season. Despite their general success on the offensive end of the court, the Dallas outfit have frequently come undone on defense this season. The Clippers, meanwhile, have floundered badly of late, most recently falling to the Atlanta Hawks 112-108.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Match Details

Fixture: Mavericks @ Clippers

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 10:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

On the Mavericks' front, power forward Maxi Kleber is out with a torn right hamstring. Power forward Dorian Finney-Smith is out with a hip injury. Point guard Luka Doncic is questionable due to ankle issues. Shooting guard Josh Green is out with an elbow injury.

On the Clippers' end, shooting guard Luke Kennard is out with a calf injury. Shooting guard Paul George is out with a hamstring injury.

Player Team Injury Status Maxi Kleber Mavericks Hamstring Out Dorian Finney-Smith Mavericks Hip Out Luka Doncic Mavericks Ankle Questionable Josh Green Mavericks Elbow Out Luke Kennard Clippers Calf Out Paul George Clippers Injury Out

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Mavericks -1.5 (-110) Ov 223 (-110) -120 Clippers +1.5 (-110) Un 223 (-110) +110

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Starting 5s

Mavericks - PG: Luka Doncic, SG: Spencer Dinwiddie, SF: Tim Hardaway, PF: Christian Wood, C: Dwight Powell

Clippers - PG: Terance Mann, SG: Nicolas Batum, SF: Kawhi Leonard, PF: Marcus Morris, C: Ivica Zubac

Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction

The absence of Luka Doncic cost the Mavericks dearly in their recent contest with the Thunder. While Christian Wood looked strong on defense, the team simply couldn't keep up with the Oklahoma City outfit. Their chances tonight depend heavily on whether or not Doncic winds up making it to the court.

The Clippers, meanwhile, have floundered badly of late and will be without Paul George tonight. The team managed to post an impressive 21 offensive rebounds against the Hawks recently, but it still wasn't enough to get the job done. Defensively, the LA outfit stumbled in the last quarter, blowing an 11-point lead in the process.

Overall, this should be the Mavericks' game to win given the Clippers' struggles of late. If Doncic makes it tonight, the LA outfit could be in for a rough time on the court.

Prediction: Mavericks -1.5 (-110)

