Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 10 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks (23-18) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 120-109 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their opponents tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers (21-21), have had even worse luck of late, and are on a six-game losing skid at the moment.
The Mavericks have enjoyed the offensive dominance of Luka Doncic for much of this season. Despite their general success on the offensive end of the court, the Dallas outfit have frequently come undone on defense this season. The Clippers, meanwhile, have floundered badly of late, most recently falling to the Atlanta Hawks 112-108.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Match Details
Fixture: Mavericks @ Clippers
Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 10:40 p.m. ET
Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report
On the Mavericks' front, power forward Maxi Kleber is out with a torn right hamstring. Power forward Dorian Finney-Smith is out with a hip injury. Point guard Luka Doncic is questionable due to ankle issues. Shooting guard Josh Green is out with an elbow injury.
On the Clippers' end, shooting guard Luke Kennard is out with a calf injury. Shooting guard Paul George is out with a hamstring injury.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Betting Odds & Spreads
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Starting 5s
Mavericks - PG: Luka Doncic, SG: Spencer Dinwiddie, SF: Tim Hardaway, PF: Christian Wood, C: Dwight Powell
Clippers - PG: Terance Mann, SG: Nicolas Batum, SF: Kawhi Leonard, PF: Marcus Morris, C: Ivica Zubac
Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction
The absence of Luka Doncic cost the Mavericks dearly in their recent contest with the Thunder. While Christian Wood looked strong on defense, the team simply couldn't keep up with the Oklahoma City outfit. Their chances tonight depend heavily on whether or not Doncic winds up making it to the court.
The Clippers, meanwhile, have floundered badly of late and will be without Paul George tonight. The team managed to post an impressive 21 offensive rebounds against the Hawks recently, but it still wasn't enough to get the job done. Defensively, the LA outfit stumbled in the last quarter, blowing an 11-point lead in the process.
Overall, this should be the Mavericks' game to win given the Clippers' struggles of late. If Doncic makes it tonight, the LA outfit could be in for a rough time on the court.