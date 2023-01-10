Dallas Stars vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 10 | 2022-23 NHL Regular Season

The Dallas Stars will take on the New York Islanders in the NHL on Tuesday.

The Stars have played well this season and currently lead the Western Conference Central with 54 points. Coming after a re-assuring win they will be motivated to continue it to stay ahead in the competition.

The Islanders have had a decent season but inconsistency has pushed them down to sixth place in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 46 points. Coming with a losing run, they will look to correct their mistakes to play better and get a win and transform it into a streak of wins for a better run.

Stars vs Islanders Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL STARS -115 -1.5(+215) o5.5(-110) ISLANDERS -105 +1.5(-270) u5.5(-110)

Dallas vs New York Match Details

Fixture: Stars vs Islanders

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023; 7:30 pm ET

Venue: UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

Stars vs Islanders Key Stats

The Stars have done well offensively, having scored at a rate of around 3.5 goals per game. The offensive unit consists of players like Jason Robertson, who has alone contributed 28 goals and 29 assists to this name. The team looks settled with less dependency on a single player for all the effort over 45 goals in between them.

Their defensive abilities have been great too, with less than three goals conceded per game average this season. Goaltenders have done well, with Jake Oettinger leading the charge, conceding just 2.34 goals per game on average this season.

New York have been decent on offense this season through efforts from the likes of Brock Nelson and Andres Lee this season. They need to work a lot towards a better offensive setup in the crucial part of the season and we can expect changes starting from this game.

Their defense has done better compared to the offense by conceding less than 2.8 goals per game on average so far. The goaltenders have helped in building a strong defensive unit and will have a big role to play in future games too.

Stars vs Islanders Betting Prediction

The Stars with a winning run will be under less pressure in this game. They have done better offensively and their defense adds a strong element to the team, making them comfortable in most encounters.

On the other hand, the Islanders have been poor in the last few games and there is a dip in their scoring rate which is a big worry while facing a strong team. They have also been uncomfortable against teams with a winning record, which puts them under more pressure in this tie.

With minimal details becoming the deciding factor in this game, we can expect the Stars to score more and defend well to get the ultimate win due to slightly better overall team strength and gameplay.

Prediction: Stars, ML(-115)

