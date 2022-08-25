Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- August 24 | 2022 WNBA Playoffs

The Dallas Wings host the Connecticut Sun for Game 3 of the WNBA first round. Dallas dropped Game 1 but secured an 89-79 victory on Sunday to keep their season alive. Connecticut won Game 1 by 25 points but dropped Sunday's contest on their home floor in a game where they were heavy favorites.

"And we will see you....Wednesday night!!!" - DallasWings

The Wings were excellent on Sunday, jumping out to a 22-7 lead early after the first quarter and not looking back. They had a well-balanced scoring attack, with four players accumulating 14 or more points. Guard Alisha Gray had a standout performance, recording 15 points to go with five rebounds and eight assists.

Star Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale missed Games 1 & 2, but she's listed as probable for tonight's contest. Her last appearance was August 6, and Dallas would love to have another scoring weapon for tonight's must-win contest.

During the regular season, Ogungowale led the Wings with 19.7 points per game, and she'll likely play a key role in this one. Dallas was surprisingly worse at home this year, but they'll look to ride the momentum from Game 2 into Wednesday's matchup.

Connecticut squandered a huge opportunity to advance to the semifinals. They were 12-point favorites, and at home this year, they held a 13-5 record. Sun players Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones both reached the 20-point mark, but it was their defense that was lacking.

"Sunday's @DallasWings vs @ConnecticutSun game on @ABCNetwork was the most-viewed #WNBAPlayoffs game in 15 years" - ESPN PR

The Sun had issues defending the three-point line, allowing Dallas to shoot 42.3% from deep. Tonight, they'll need to tighten up their defense to come away with the victory.

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun Match Details

Fixture: Connecticut Sun @ Dallas Wings

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 24, 9:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Connecticut Sun -260 -6.5 (-110) Over 165 (-110) Dallas Wings +210 +6.5 (-110) Under 165 (-110)

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun Betting Prediction

During the regular season, Dallas took two of three from Connecticut, but in those games, they had Arike Ogunbowale on the floor. Now that she's likely to suit up on Wednesday, she'll provide a huge boost even if she's not at 100%.

Both teams are solid on offense, as we've seen incredible performances on that end already in this series. Dallas was 21-14-1 against the spread this year, proving oddsmakers wrong all season. Expect the Wings to battle on their home floor, and even if they come up short, they should be able to cover the spread.

Prediction: Wings +6.5 (-110)

