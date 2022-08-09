Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 8| 2022 WNBA Season

The Dallas Wings will square off with the New York Liberty on Monday night. The Wings needed overtime to beat the Indiana Fever 95-91, improving their record to 16-16. Meanwhile, the Liberty lost 76-62 to the Phoenix Mercury, dropping them to 13-19 on the year. Dallas won the only other head-to-head matchup of the year, so look for New York to try and get even on Monday.

The Wings won their fourth straight contest on Saturday at home. The Fever are the worst team in the league, but they fought hard, pushing the game to OT. Dallas' Teaira McCowan had 17 points and 14 rebounds in the game, and she's been a dominant force inside all year.

Her teammate Kayla Thornton led all scorers with 21 points in the victory despite only taking five shots from the field. Dallas' leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale is listed as out for Monday due to a hip injury though which could make it a lot harder for the Wings to notch their fifth straight win.

The Liberty had their three-game winning streak end on Saturday in Phoenix. At the moment, they're half a game back of the Mercury, with just four games remaining on the schedule. The Liberty haven't had much success in Dallas over the years, though, covering just two of the last 12 matchups there. New York will need star Sabrina Ionescu to carry them once again, as she's been doing all year long.

Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty Match Details

Fixture: New York Liberty @ Dallas Wings

Date & Time: Monday, August 8, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML New York Liberty +4 (-110) Over 161.5 (-110) +155 Dallas WIngs -4 (-110) Under 161.5 (-110) -185

Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty Betting Prediction

The Liberty, despite struggling in Dallas over the years, have managed to cover four of the last five meetings. We saw the Wings narrowly defeat the Fever on Saturday despite being 13-point favorites.

The Liberty have a lot more riding on this game, so expect them to steal the victory on the road with the Wings' leading scorer out. Also, the Liberty have held opponents to 69.8 points per game over their last four, so look for them to buckle down defensively.

Prediction: Liberty ML (+155) & Wings Team Total Under 82.5 Points (-115)

