Dartmouth vs. Yale Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 6 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Dartmouth Big Green will head out on the road to face Ivy League rivals, the Yale Bulldogs.

The season thus far has gone in opposite directions for the two teams as the Big Green enter this contest (4-11) while the Yale Bulldogs stand (10-4).

The good news for both teams is that Ivy League play is just kicking off, so there is plenty of time for each team to run for the automatic berth for the 2023 NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Who will be victorious on Friday night--the Dartmouth Big Green or the host, the Yale Bulldogs?

Dartmouth Big Green vs. Yale Bulldogs: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Dartmouth +15.5 (-110) O 129.5 (-110) +850 Yale -15.5 (-110) U 129.5 (-110) -1400

Dartmouth Guard Ryan Cormish is the player they want with the ball in his hands. Cormish leads the Big Green in points and assists.

Forward Dame Adelekun is the team's best all-around player. Adelekun averages ten points per game while leading the team in rebounding, steals, and blocked shots. He is an efficient scorer shooting 50% from the floor and 50% from the three-point line. If the Big Green can turn their season around, Adelekun could find himself in the running for some post-season honors.

Dartmouth Forward Dusan Neskovic helps offensively with ten points and two assists per game.

Yale Forward Matt Knowling is the leader of the Bulldogs program. Knowling leads the team in points and rebounds while shooting an absurd 63% from the floor.

Bulldogs Guard John Poulakidas is one of the team's most efficient contributors, with 11 points per night while shooting 44% from the floor and 40% from deep.

Bulldogs Forward Ed Jarvis has developed into a complete player. Jarvis averages ten points and five rebounds per night while shooting 62% from the floor, 33% from deep, and 81% from the free throw line.

Dartmouth Big Green vs. Yale Bulldogs: Match Details

Fixture: Dartmouth Big Green vs. Yale Bulldogs

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut

Dartmouth Big Green vs. Yale Bulldogs: Prediction

Dartmouth is better than their 4-11 record would suggest, but they are still not on the level of the Yale Bulldogs.

Come March, expect the Yale Bulldogs to be in the thick of the Conference title race to become the league representative in March Madness.

Yale has too much firepower for Dartmouth and will control the action throughout this one. Take the Bulldogs and give the points.

Final Prediction: Yale Bulldogs -15.5, O/U 129.5

