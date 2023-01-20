De Minaur vs Bonzi Prediction, Odds, and Picks - January 20 | 2023 Australian Open

Benjamin Bonzi will face Alex De Minaur in a third-round match at the Australian Open on Friday.

De Minaur had a fairly easy outing in the second round and will look to keep things simple in order to continue his run at the Australian Open. He will have to be cautious as he faces a resilient Bonzi who will pose a stern test for the 23-year-old.

Bonzi played one of the best matches of his career last time out, beating Busta in a thriller. He will look to play with the same grit and determination to keep his Grand Slam journey alive.

De Minaur vs Bonzi Australian Open Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD DE MINAUR -400 -5.5(-122) BONZI +290 +5.5(-105)

De Minaur vs Bonzi Australian Open Match Details

Fixture: De Minaur vs Bonzi

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 10:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rod Laver Arena (Melbourne), Australia

De Minaur vs Bonzi Key Stats

De Minaur started his professional journey in 2015 and has played close to 170 matches with a win-loss record of 159- 109. After initial struggles, his career has picked up pace, with 2022 being one of the best seasons for him with 47 wins and a singles title to his name. Currently ranked 24th in the ATP rankings, he has a total of 6 titles and looks focused on adding more.

Bonzi has done fairly well in his career and has a 32-38 W-L record. He certainly enjoyed playing last season with over 20 wins to his name and also made it into the top 50 of the ATP rankings with that. Not having a singles title is a big miss from his profile. Having started the current season on a high note, he will be motivated to win his first singles title.

De Minaur vs Bonzi Australian Open Betting Prediction

The tournament has been filled with ups and downs, surprises and shocks and this matchup will certainly add to the unpredictability. Both players have played before and De Minaur leads Bonzi 2-1 in their head-to-head record.

De Minaur looks more composed, being familiar with the conditions here and having beaten Bonzi before in two consecutive encounters. Given the quality both players possess, this is likely to be a cagey affair. De Minaur has a slight edge as the local boy.

Prediction: De Minaur, -5.5(-122)

