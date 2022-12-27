Denver Broncos Fire Nathaniel Hackett

For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Broncos did not allow their head coach to complete a full season in their first year with the team as head coach Nathaniel Hackett is fired after their 51-14 road loss on Christmas Day to the Los Angeles Rams. After starting the year 4-11 and not having much leash to begin with, Hackett was released from his duties.

The offense has been the major cause for concern as they have scored just 15.5 points per game this season, which is the worst in the NFL. That is with having quarterback Russell Wilson under center and some incredibly skilled players such as running back Javonte Williams and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy at his disposal.

The Broncos have been one of the major disappointments of the season and will now be in the head coach search as senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg has been named the interim head coach to finish the remainder of the season.

Hackett was most recently the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers before being named the head coach of the Denver Broncos during the offseason.

The Broncos do not own their first three draft picks this season and 2023's first two rounds of picks after trading for Wilson during the offseason.

The big rumor going around is who will be the next coach for this Broncos team and the name being linked is Sean Payton, who had success with an undersized quarterback and a very formidable defense.

Payton has reportedly created a coaching staff with former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio being his defensive coordinator if he returns to the coaching ranks.

How are the Denver Broncos doing this season?

The Broncos have one of the tougher end of season schedules on paper as they are on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs on New Year's Day and Week 18 could be easier as they are home against the Los Angeles Chargers, who clinched an AFC Wild Card spot, to end the regular season.

This should be an interesting end to the season to see exactly how this Denver Broncos team can figure things out as things are not doing well in Mile High and they already mortgaged a solid amount of their future.

