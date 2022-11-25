Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - November 25 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets will visit the Los Angeles Clippers for the first of four meetings on Friday, November 25.

The 11-7 Nuggets enter the contest tied for second place in the Western Conference. Denver has had a top-ten offense this season, ranking 10th in points per game and seventh in offensive rating. Their defense, however, has struggled, ranking just 21st in opponents' points per game and 27th in defensive rating.

The 11-8 Clippers are tied for fifth in the Western Conference. Their offense has been a bottom-three unit, ranking 30th in points per game and 28th in offensive rating. Their defense, however, has been a top-three unit, ranking third in opponents' points per game and second in defensive rating.

The Nuggets are 7-5 on the road, while the Clippers are 6-4 at home.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers

Date and Time: Friday, November 25th, 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is probable to play despite battling left hip soreness. Forward Michael Porter Jr. is questionable with a left heel contusion. Point guard Bones Hyland is out with an illness, while forward Jeff Green is out with a right knee contusion.

Point guard Ish Smith is listed as questionable with a right calf strain, while rookie point guard Collin Gillespie, who is yet to make his NBA debut, remains out as he recovers from a leg fracture.

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without forwards Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, who are sidelined with a right hamstring sprain and right ankle sprain, respectively. Guard Luke Kennard is also out with a right calf strain.

Player Team Status Injury Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets Probable Hip Michael Porter Jr. Denver Nuggets Questionable Heel Bones Hyland Denver Nuggets Out Illness Jeff Green Denver Nuggets Out Knee Ish Smith Denver Nuggets Questionable Calf Collin Gillespie Denver Nuggets Out Leg Paul George Los Angeles Clippers Out Hamstring Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers Out Ankle Luke Kennard Los Angeles Clippers Out Calf

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Denver Nuggets -3(-110) Over 221(-110) -150 Los Angeles Clippers +3(-110) Under 221(-110) +130

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Starting 5s

Nuggets - PG Jamal Murray, SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF Michael Porter Jr., PF Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Jokic

Clippers - PG Reggie Jackson, SG Terance Mann, SF Amir Coffey, PF Marcus Morris, C Ivica Zubac

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Betting Prediction

The Denver Nuggets are finally starting to get healthy after dealing with injuries and illnesses. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers will be playing without their two stars, as Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both sidelined. Look for Denver to take advantage by winning by at least four points.

Prediction: Denver Nuggets -3 (-110)

