Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads: December 27 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets (21-11) will meet the Sacramento Kings (17-14) in the NBA on Tuesday.

The Nuggets, courtesy of a four-game winning streak, are atop the Western Conference. They're coming off a 128-125 win against the Phoenix Suns in an overtime thriller.

Jamal Murray is starting to find his feet after a major injury layoff last season, which is good news for the Nuggets. He along with Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon made sure that the team didn't lose to the Suns, scoring 26, 41, and 28 points respectively. It was yet another triple-double for the big center, who chipped in with 15 rebounds and as many huge assists.

Meanwhile, the Kings have been playing some solid basketball. Although they lost to the Washington Wizards 125-111 in their previous outing, they still look like a confident unit. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis were the two shining stars in the defeat, scoring 26 and 20 points respectively.

Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings: Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets @ Sacramento Kings

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 27; 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report

Both teams are doing well with injuries. The Nuggets have three injury concerns. Kentavious Caldwell Pope is probable for the game with a wrist issue. Collin Gillespie is out till the end of next month due to a leg injury, while Jeff Green is out because of a hand injury. Domantas Sabonis is questionable due to a thumb injury.

Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings: Injury List

Player Team Status Injury Kantavious Caldwell Pope Denver Nuggets Probable Wrist Jeff Green Denver Nuggets Out Hand Collin Gillespie Denver Nuggets Out Leg Domantas Sabonis Sacramento Kings Questionable Thumb

Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Denver Nuggets -150 -3 (-110) O 241 (-110) Sacramento Kings +130 +3 (-110) U 241 (-110)

Denver vs Sacramento: Starting 5s

Nuggets: F Aaron Gordon, F Michael Porter Jr., C Nikola Jokic, G Jamal Murray, G Kentavious Caldwell Pope.

Kings: F Harrison Barnes, F Keegan Murray, C Domantas Sabonis, G De'Aaron Fox, G Kevin Huerter.

Nuggets vs Kings: Betting Prediction

The Nuggets have a 6-4 advantage over the Kings in their last ten games. They have won all four meetings this year, but it will be their first encounter of the season. Both teams are looking good at the moment, which could make for an exciting matchup.

Final Prediction: Nuggets (-150)

