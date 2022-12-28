Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 28 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets (22-11) are currently riding high on a five-game opponent. Their opponents tonight, the Sacramento Kings (17-15), are on a two-game losing skid right now with the second of those defeats coming against none other than the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are currently at the top of the Western Conference. They defeated the Kings 113-106 last night with small forward Michael Porter Jr. and center Nikola Jokic leading the offensive charge. Tonight will provide the Sacramento outfit with a shot at getting some revenge on the surging Denver crew.

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings Match Details

Fixture: Nuggets @ Kings

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28, 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report

On the Nuggets' front, power forward Jeff Green is still out with a hand injury. Point guard Collin Gillespie is out with a leg injury. Small forward Bruce Brown is questionable due to ankle issues. Power forward Aaron Gordon is questionable due to shoulder problems.

On the Kings' end, power forward Domantas Sabonis is out with a thumb injury.

Player Team Injury Status Jeff Green Nuggets Hand Out Collin Gillespie Nuggets Leg Out Bruce Brown Nuggets Ankle Questionable Aaron Gordon Nuggets Shoulder Questionable Domantas Sabonis Kings Thumb Out

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Nuggets -2.5 (-110) Ov 236 (-110) -140 Kings +2.5 (-110) Un 236 (-110) +120

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings Starting 5s

Nuggets - PG: Jamal Murray, SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF: Michael Porter, PF: Aaron Gordon, C: Nikola Jokic

Kings - PG: De'Aaron Fox, SG: Kevin Huerter, SF: Harrison Barnes, PF: Keegan Murray, C: Domantas Sabonis

Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction

The Nuggets have looked incredible for much of this season. Nikola Jokic in particular has shone brightly in recent games, even scoring a whopping 41 points against the Phoenix Suns. With Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon also dominating on the offensive end of the court, the Kings could be in for a rough night.

The Sacramento crew are having a tough time with a two-game slump that saw them lose to the ailing Wizards prior to the Nuggets. On defense, the Kings aren't great right now but, unlike the Denver outfit, their offense isn't explosive enough to make up for it. The Kings will have to essentially attack Jokic and Porter Jr. in particular on defense if they want any hope of getting some payback from last night.

Prediction: Nuggets -2.5 (-110)

