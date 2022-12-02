Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 2 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets are coming into tonight’s game off the back of an impressive 120-100 win over the Houston Rockets. The Nuggets have looked strong this season and are at No.2 in the Western Conference rankings.

Their opponents tonight, the Atlanta Hawks (12-10), had a decent start to the season but have since struggled to put together a winning streak. Their recent win over the Orlando Magic was their first in four games. The Orlando win showcased masterful defense from the Atlanta outfit, which is something they’re going to need if they want a chance of defeating the surging Nuggets tonight.

Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks Match Details

Fixture: Nuggets @ Hawks

Date & Time: Friday, December 2, 07:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Phillips Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

On the Nuggets' front, point guard Collin Gillespie is out indefinitely due to a leg injury. Point guard Jamal Murray is probable despite recently suffering a bruised quad. Small forward Michael Porter Jr. is out due to a heel injury. Power forward Jeff Green is out due to a knee injury.

On the Hawks' end, center Clint Capela is questionable due to an ankle issue. Shooting guard Bodgan Bogdanovic is questionable due to a knee injury. Small forward Jalen Johnson is questionable due to an ankle injury. Small forward Justin Holiday is out due to COVID-19. Power forward Frank Kaminsky is questionable due to a sprained foot. Power forward John Collins is out due to a sprained ankle. Small forward De'Andre Hunter is out due to a strained hip flexor.

Player Team Injury Status Collin Gillespie Nuggets Leg Out Jamal Murray Nuggets Leg Probable Michael Porter Jr. Nuggets Heel Out Jeff Green Nuggets Knee Out Clint Capela Hawks Ankle Questionable Bogdan Bogdanovic Hawks Knee Questionable Jalen Johnson Hawks Ankle Questionable Justin Holiday Hawks Illness Out Frank Kaminsky Hawks Foot Questionable John Collins Hawks Ankle Out De'Andre Hunter Hawks Hip Out

Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Nuggets -3 (-110) Ov 233 (-110) -138 Hawks +3 (-110) Un 233 (-110) +118

Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks Starting 5s

Nuggets - PG: Jamal Murray, SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF: Bruce Brown, PF: Aaron Gordon, C: Nikola Jokic

Hawks - PG: Trae Young, SG: Dejounte Murray, SF: AJ Griffin, PF: Jalen Johnson, C: Clint Capela

Nuggets vs. Hawks Prediction

The Nuggets have been performing exceptionally well this season and are coming into tonight on a four-game winning streak. The team have next to no weaknesses at the moment and are strong in both offense and defense.

The Hawks, meanwhile, are 2-4 in their last six games and, despite an impressive showing over the Orlando Magic, are not quite on the level of their Denver rivals at the moment. Their rigorous pace and offense will allow the Hawks to keep up and likely net a lot of points, but ultimately, this is likely going to be the Nuggets' night.

Prediction: Nuggets -3 (-110)

