DePaul vs. Butler Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 4 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The DePaul Blue Demons will be in Indianapolis tonight to play the Butler Bulldogs in a Big East battle. Both schools have a 1-3 record in the conference entering the game.

DePaul will look to snap a four-game skid on the road this season. Each loss was by a double-digit deficit after DePaul won their first two games away from home. Their only conference win came against Georgetown on December 29.

Butler won their most recent game, also over Georgetown, for their lone conference win of the season thus far. It was a 29-point drubbing that will hopefully get them back on track. Jayden Taylor led the way with 24 points in 21 minutes.

We'll take a look at which school will walk away with a second Big East win tonight.

DePaul vs. Butler Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line DePaul +8.0 (-110) Over 136.5 (-110) +285 Butler -8.0 (-110) Under 136.5 (-110) -360

DePaul vs. Butler Match Details

Fixture: DePaul Blue Demons @ Butler Bulldogs

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 9:00 pm EST

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

DePaul vs. Butler Key Stats

DePaul's defense has been a concern this season. They allow 75.4 points per game, 324th in the country. In the conference, that average is 79.0 points per game.

Their opponents are shooting 45.1% against them this season, 288th.

Their offense puts up a decent amount of points at 71.9 per game (181st). However, their efficiency leaves a lot to be desired as they only hit 41.0 of their shots. That's 330th in the nation.

For comparison, Butler is scoring 70.6 per game (215th), but hitting 47.3% of the shots they attempt (61st).

Butler also has a significantly better defense. They hold their opponents to 64.3 points per game, which is 66th in the nation.

The rebounding averages are pretty similar between the schools. DePaul is averaging 33.7 per game, while Butler is pulling down 32.1 per game.

DePaul vs. Butler Betting Prediction

While both teams have struggled in Big East play, Butler can at least lean on their defense and is coming off a big win on the road. DePaul's defense is giving up points to everyone and Butler can take advantage of that. Butler should be able to get another win in convincing fashion tonight.

Prediction: Butler -8.0 (-110)

