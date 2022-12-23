Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks Prediction

The Detroit Pistons take on the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on Friday (December 23) in NBA Regular Season action. Both of these Eastern Conference sides aren’t in the best of form as they go head-to-head trying to improve their record.

The Pistons are in terrible form, losing all of their last four games. They are currently 8-26, rooted to the bottom of the standings. They have the second-worst defense in the league, conceding 118 points per game to their opposition on average. They haven’t been great on the offensive end either, scoring only 111 points per game thus far.

They have been helped by the recent form of youngster Killian Hayes, who leads the side in assists. He was the point of difference the last time they won, against the Hornets where he scored 25 points and had 8 assists. If he can get his shooting numbers up, the Pistons might get back to winning ways.

The Hawks are in mediocre form, winning two of their last four. They are currently 16-16, placing eighth in the standings. They come into this on the back of another closely fought defeat against the Bulls, losing 108-110.

Trae Young, as he often is, played a talismanic role in their last game, leading all scorers with a 34-point performance. It was his 12th 30+ point game already this season.

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons @ Atlanta Hawks

Date & Time: Friday, December 23, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Neither side has any guaranteed notable absentees through injury.

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Detroit Pistons +9 (-106) Over 233 (-108) +310 Atlanta Hawks -9 (-112) Under 233 (-108) -400

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks Starting 5s

Pistons: PG Killian Hayes SG Jaden Ivey SF Bojan Bogdanovic PF Isaiah Stewart C Jalen Duren

Hawks: PG Trae Young SG Dejounte Murray SF De’Andre Hunter PF John Collins C Clint Capela (GTD)

Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Prediction

The Pistons are in for a long day. They are one of Trae Young’s favorite oppositions, as he averages over 25 points per game against them.

Over the last meetings between the two sides, Young averaged a whopping 35.5 points per game.

The Hawks have a solid home record, winning 10 of their 16 home games while the Pistons have been terrible on the road, going 4-14.

Hawks: -9 (-112)

