Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 10 | 2022 MLB Season

The Detroit Tigers will play the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday night. The Guardians beat the Tigers 5-2 on Tuesday to improve to 57-52. Detroit is now 43-68 after losing their eighth of their previous 10. Detroit has been below average while home, holding just a 25-31 record at Comerica Park. Cleveland is currently tied with the Minnesota Twins for first place in the American League Central.

Detroit will start Drew Hutchison for Wednesday's matchup. Hutchison is 1-5 with a 4.37 ERA. He has been a little better in his last two starts, allowing just three earned runs in his past 11 frames. The Guardians' offense is okay, but Hutchison should be able to navigate this lineup.

Aaron Civale, who is 2-5 with a 6.17 ERA, will take the mound Wednesday for Cleveland. He has had a season to forget so far, but he'll be up against a weak-hitting Tigers lineup. Lately, the right-hander has been better, giving up just one earned run in his past eight frames. Civale's 4.11 expected FIP shows that he's been unlucky so far this year, but that might not matter.

The Cleveland right-hander has been especially bad on the road, sporting a 7.67 ERA away from home this year in six road starts. Detroit, despite playing in a pitcher's park, has hit better at home this season comparatively. Still, their lineup lacks talent, and Civale could have a decent outing.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 10, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cleveland Guardians -172 -1.5 (-105) Over 8.0 (-115) Detroit Tigers +157 +1.5 (-115) Under 8.0 (-105)

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Picks

Jose Ramirez has an impressive .973 OPS on the road this season. From the middle of the order, he should be able to notch two total bases in this one.

Pick: Jose Ramirez Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Prediction

The Guardians have won eight straight Civale starts versus Detroit. However, this year, Civale has been unreliable. He may have turned a corner with his recent performances, but he may revert back to getting lit up. Expect the Tigers to be tied or lead through five, given how shaky Civale has been this year.

Prediction: Tigers First 5 Innings +0.5 (+110)

