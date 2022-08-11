Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 11 | 2022 MLB Season

The Detroit Tigers will play host to the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday afternoon. The Guardians beat the Tigers 3-2 on Tuesday, bringing their record to 58-52. Detroit is now 43-69 after the loss.

"Yay!" - us #ForTheLand" - CleGuardians

Garrett Hill, who is 2-3 with a 5.12 ERA, will be taking the hill Thursday for Detroit. In his previous start, hill threw 5 2/3 frames, giving up six hits and one earned run while striking out six as the Tigers beat the Tampa Bay Rays. He'll look to help his team break out of their slump. He'll need to have another effective start as it's hard to rely on Detroit to score many runs.

Detroit Tigers @tigers Day baseball to close out the series. Day baseball to close out the series. https://t.co/6HWRHvpOMI

"Day baseball to close out the series." - Tigers

Zach Plesac will take the hill Thursday. He is 2-10, with a 4.49 ERA in 20 starts. He was lit up last outing, as he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven hits and four earned runs while striking out four.

The Tigers offense he'll be up against ranks last in runs per game, so he should be able to bounce back. Over the last few weeks, the right-hander's performances have been bad, and he has been bad away from home this year. On the road, he's holding a 5.16 ERA in 11 starts. Still, he should have a better start against a team he's had success against in his career.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Thursday, August 11, 1:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cleveland Guardians -175 -1.5 (+100) Over 8.5 (-105) Detroit Tigers +145 +1.5 (-120) Under 8.5 (-115)

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Picks

This year against Plesac, Riley Greene has gone 2-for-5 with a dinger and three runs batted in. From the leadoff spot, look for him to pick up a base knock.

Pick: Riley Greene Over 0.5 Singles (-120)

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Prediction

The Guardians are in the midst of a four-game winning streak that they'll look to extend on Thursday. Plesac has had a really bad year, but he'll be fortunate to face one of the worst lineups in baseball.

Both pitchers have had trouble limiting base runners this year, giving up quite a few hits. Plesac has allowed six or more hits to the Tigers twice since the start of July, and Hill has a high H/9 rate. Expect this game to feature a lot of hits, even if all the runners don't get cashed in.

Prediction: Total Hits Over 16.5 (-120)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt