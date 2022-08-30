Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners: Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction - August 30| 2022 MLB Season

The Detroit Tigers take on the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at Comerica Park in the first of a three-game series.

Detroit comes into this game with the second-worst record in the American League (50-78). Their record is narrowly better than the Oakland Athletics (48-81). Their opponents, on the other hand, have been high fliers in the West. They have the second-best record in the division (70-58).

The home team has gotten the better of their opponents in five of their last six meetings. Their clash this season might end with a different outcome. The two teams have had polar opposite results, and the visitors have clearly been the better team this season.

Ty France has been one of the best performers for the Mariners this season with a batting average of .278. Eugenio Suarez leads the team with the most home runs (24).

Julio Rodriguez and Dylan Moore are set to miss out for the Mariners.

The top performers for Detroit have been Javier Baez and Jeimer Candalario. They lead the team in batting with an average of .225 and the most HR (12) respectively. Tarik Skubal leads the team with the most strikeouts (117).

Beau Brieske, Tarik Skubal and Jonathan Schoop are all notable absentees for the Tigers.

Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers Match Details.

Fixture: Seattle Mariners@ Detroit Tigers

Date and Time: Tuesday, August 30, 7:10 PM EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

The top picks for the game are Detroit Tigers pitcher Mike Manning with an ERA of 2.37 and Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby with an ERA of 3.32.

Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Detroit Tigers +1.5 +150 Over 7.5 Seattle Mariners -1.5 -177 Under 7.5

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners Final Prediction:

This game is a tale of two teams on completely opposite sides of a coin. Their overall records themselves are contrasting images. The home team is currently 58-70, while the visitors are 70-58. This looks like a Mariners win no matter how look at it.

Seattle Mariners: -1.5

