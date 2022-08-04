Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The Detroit Tigers will be home when they face the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night. The Tigers were beaten by the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Wednesday to move to 42-64 this season. Meanwhile, the Rays currently hold a 55-49 record this year after their 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Detroit will go with Drew Hutchison for Thursday's matchup. He'll be making just his eighth start of the year as he's split time between starting and relieving. The Rays offense he'll be up against ranks 22nd in runs per game, and in their last seven, they averaged under three runs per contest.

In his last start, Hutchison tossed five innings, giving up two hits and one earned run in a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He typically doesn't go past five innings, so expect the Tigers' solid bullpen to be called upon for a good chunk of outs.

Jeffrey Springs will take the hill Thursday for the visiting Rays. He is 2-3 with a 3.14 ERA as a starter this season, spanning 63 innings. In his previous five starts, the left-hander's performances have dipped, as he's sporting a 5.33 ERA in this span.

The Tigers offense hasn't been great this past week or on the year as a whole. The Tampa Bay southpaw will look to handle a lineup that's been worse facing lefties in 2022.

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Thursday, August 4, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Rays -171 -1.5 (-105) Over 8.0 (-120) Detroit Tigers +156 +1.5 (-115) Under 8.0 (+100)

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Picks

The Tigers haven't been scoring much lately, and Springs has good enough stuff to shut down this offense. Expect the Rays' lefty to surrender two or fewer runs on Thursday.

Pick: Jeffrey Springs Under 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-130)

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Prediction

Both offenses have been finding it hard to push runners across, and seven of Detroit's last eight games have gone under. Expect this to be the case again on Thursday with two capable starting pitchers.

Prediction: Under 8 (+100) & No Runs First Inning (-115)

