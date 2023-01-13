Devils vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 13 | 2022 NHL Season

The New Jersey Devils will take on the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Friday.

The Devs have played well this season and are placed second in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 55 points. They will look to not lose here to get themselves an edge over the other teams in the division.

The Ducks have had a bad season and are placed last in the Western Conference Atlantic Division with 28 points. Having lost their last game by a big margin, they are in search of momentum with a better display in the upcoming game.

Devils vs Ducks Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL DEVILS -275 -1.5(-110) o6.5(-115) DUCKS +220 +1.5(-110) u6.5(-105)

New Jersey vs Anaheim Match Details

Fixture: Devils vs Ducks

Date & Time: Friday, January 13, 2023; 10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Devils vs Ducks Key Stats

The Devs have done well through the contributions of a strong set of players like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. They have scored 45 goals and have assisted 44 times to become the core of the offense. They will play a huge role in the upcoming game to provide a strong offense.

Their defense has conceded just 2.6 goals per game, which has provided them with additional strength as a team. The goaltenders are doing great and will look to keep improving for favorable results in the future too.

The Ducks haven't played up to their offensive capabilities and could only score just 95 goals in 42 games of the season. Troy Terry has performed well to lead the company of Trevor and Adam, with 12 goals and 21 assists this season.

Their defense has been really poor and has let the team down by conceding over four goals per game on average this season. Their entire defensive unit has been ineffective and needs to work a lot to improve their fate in the upcoming games of the season.

Devils vs Ducks Betting Prediction

The Devs have been brilliant on the road and come into the game with a winning run, which gives them a moral edge in the encounter. They have won more than 90 percent of their games playing against a team with a losing run, which further adds strength to the claim of their win in this game.

On the other hand, the Ducks have played poorly this season, which puts them under a lot of stress. Given that they have poor team organization, they are unlikely to shift this game in their favor.

Thus, we can expect the Devs to win this game, scoring enough for a comfortable outing.

Prediction : Devils, -1.5(-110)

