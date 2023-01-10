Devils vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 10 | 2022 NHL Season

The New Jersey Devils will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in NHL action on Tuesday.

The Devs have played well this season and are placed second in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 53 points. With Washington just a point behind, they will look to not lose here to get themselves in a tricky situation.

The Canes have played well this season and are comfortable at the top with 57 points. They will be cautious coming into this one having lost three games on the trot.

Devils vs Hurricanes Odds

TEAMS MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL DEVILS +130 +1.5(-205) o6(-115) HURRICANES -155 -1.5(+170) u6(-105)

New Jersey vs Carolina Match Details

Fixture: Devils vs Hurricanes

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Devils vs Hurricanes Key Stats

The Devs have done well on offense this season with contributions from players like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. They have 42 goals and 43 assists between them and make the core of the offense. They will play a huge role in the upcoming games along with emerging contributors to provide a strong offense.

Their defense has conceded just 2.6 goals per game, which has been their strength. The goaltenders are doing great and will look to sustain their momentum for the best results in the upcoming games too.

The Canes have been decent with an average of more than three goals per game this season. Players like Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas have put up strong efforts to score 35 goals and have 36 assists between them. They will take center stage in the upcoming games too.

Their defense has conceded around 2.65 goals per game this season, with goaltenders making the difference with solid contributions. There has been a drop in their performances as a team and they will want to correct that in the upcoming games.

Devils vs Hurricanes Betting Prediction

The game is very interesting as both one and two in the division face each other. The road performances of the Devs have been brilliant and come into the game with a win, making them comfortable for the encounter. However, the Canes are battling a losing run which puts them under a lot of pressure. They can take inspiration from the offensive run, which has been good irrespective of the losses.

With a better home record against the Devils, we can expect them to exploit the opposition's defense to score enough for a win. Take Hurricanes on the spread, given the strength of the teams, the game is likely to stay close.

Prediction: Hurricanes, -1.5(+170)

