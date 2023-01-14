Devils vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 14 | 2022/23 NHL Season

An interconference matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Los Angeles Kings will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Saturday.

In the previous matchup between these clubs in New Jersey, Los Angeles triumphed 3-2 while also winning on the moneyline (-140). Between the clubs, Los Angeles has won three straight games.

Devils vs Kings Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under New Jersey Devils +100 +1.5 (-255) Over 6.5 (-110) Los Angeles Kings -120 -1.5 (+215) Under 6.5 (-110)

Devils vs Kings Match Details

Fixture: New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14 at 10:30 PM ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Devils vs Kings Key Stats

With around 22 minutes remaining, New Jersey found themselves behind 3-1, but they scored four straight goals to defeat Carolina 5-3. In the midst of a five-game road trip, New Jersey's victory was their fourth straight.

In the triumph, Mercer scored twice, including the winning goal shortly before the third period's nine-minute mark. Jack Hughes' 10-point scoring streak in five games came to an end after he was kept off the scoresheet. While ranking sixth in scoring (3.44), New Jersey has also been strong defensively, ranking fourth in goals allowed (2.63).

Los Angeles took a two-goal lead midway through the third quarter and maintained it the rest of the way to win 5-4 against the Sharks. Los Angeles has won the first two games of a four-game homestand, and this is the third one. They are now 14-7-2 at home for the year. Quinton Byfield led the team with a goal and an assist.

Phoenix Copley got the victory with 27 saves. For Los Angeles this season, he has been fantastic, going 12-2-0 with a 2.69 GAA and a 904 save percentage. Los Angeles, which is 12th overall with an average of 3.29 goals per game, has been searching for some assistance in goalkeeping since the squad is 22nd in goals allowed (3.36) overall.

Devils vs Kings Betting Prediction

After years of struggling, New Jersey is finally starting to turn things around, but they are up against a Kings club that is improving behind Copley. Los Angeles defeated Dallas, Edmonton, Vegas, and San Jose to start the year 4-1-0. Boston was the only team to defeat the Kings.

Even though New Jersey is the team to beat in this game because of their recent success on the road, playing two nights in a row is never simple. That ends up being the game's deciding factor, as Los Angeles may pull out a narrow victory in this one.

Pick: Los Angeles Kings (-120)

Poll : 0 votes