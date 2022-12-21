Devils vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 21 | 2022/23 NHL Season

With both teams hoping to build on solid starts to the season, the New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers square off. Despite having a 21-9-2 record, New Jersey has dropped to second place in the Metropolitan Division after six straight losses.

With a 15-14-4 record, Florida is positioned in the middle of the Atlantic Division. Both teams want to advance in their respective Eastern Conference divisions, so the upcoming matchup should be fantastic.

Devils vs Panthers Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under New Jersey Devils +115 +1.5 (-210) Over 6.5 (-115) Florida Panthers -135 -1.5 (+180) Under 6.5 (-105)

Devils vs Panthers Match Details

Fixture: New Jersey Devils at Florida Panthers

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: BB&T Center, Sunrise, FL

Devils vs Panthers Key Stats

With their season's promising start spinning out of control, New Jersey is hoping that their offense will step up and help them end their losing streak given that they are averaging 3.45 goals per game. The top line is led by Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, who have combined for 27 goals and 41 assists, but the rest of the attack has also contributed.

Although the defense has performed well this season, giving up only 2.48 goals per game, the attack has improved. With 108 blocked shots and 5.0 defensive point shares between Jonas Siegenthaler and Ryan Graves and 4.4 defensive point shares between Dougie Hamilton and John Marino, New Jersey has two excellent defensive partnerships.

With their attack heating up and averaging 3.33 goals per game, Florida is enjoying a good season. In their previous two games, they have scored seven goals. The top line is led by Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe, who have a combined 31 goals and 36 assists, but the rest of the offense has also contributed.

While the attack has improved, the defense has suffered, giving up 3.33 goals per game, including 13 in the last three contests. While Josh Mahura and Gustav Forsling have combined for 4.1 defensive point shares, the rest of the team has failed, allowing opponents to consistently find open opportunities on goal.

Devils vs Panthers Betting Prediction

This will be a fantastic match between the two teams trying to advance in the Eastern Conference. Florida will want to play better at home and take control of the game as New Jersey aims to pull off the unexpected.

Florida should score as many goals as possible because they score 3.33 goals per game on average. New Jersey's offense should be constrained by Florida as well. On their home ice, they should perform brilliantly and win the game.

Pick: Florida Panthers (-135)

