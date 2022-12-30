Devils vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 30 | 2022 NHL Season

The New Jersey Devils will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL on Friday.

New Jersey have been decent this season, but will be under a lot of pressure to win this game, having lost two games on the trot. Though they are placed second in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 46 points, they can’t lose any more points to drop down in the standings.

Pittsburgh made a decent start to the second half of the season, but lost their way on the road. They are fourth in the Metropolitan Division standings with 44 points and challenging position for the second position in the standings.

Devils vs Penguins Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL DEVILS +100 +1.5(-230) o6.5(-110) PENGUINS -120 -1.5(+195) u6.5(-110)

Devils vs Penguins Match Details

Fixture: Devils vs Penguins

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 2022; 7 pm EDT

Venue: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Devils vs Penguins Key Stats

New Jersey have done well offensily with over 115 goals in their kitty through contributions from the likes of Jack Hughes. He has been the star of their offense with over 18 goals and over 18 assists and are likely to play a key role in the upcoming game too.

Their defense has done well, conceding less than 2.6 goals per game. However, they have conceded a lot of goals in the last few games and will be looking to improve over going ahead. They have to tune in their defensive line for better results.

Pittsburgh have scored over 115 goals so far with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel playing a big part in it. They have over 76 goal contributions in between and will have a huge task as the team looks to break the losing run with improved performances.

Their defense has not been up to the mark, conceding three goals on average per game this season. There will be a lot of pressure on the goaltenders due to the team's overall inconsistent display.

Devils vs Penguins Betting Prediction

New Jersey have played well away from home with 12 wins in their last 14 games. They have a better defensive setup and have a potent offense, which is likely to benefit them in this game

While Pittsburgh have played well at home, they have struggled in the last few games. As the game is likely to be a close one, with an inconsistent defense, they are at a disadvantage in the game.

We can expect this to be an interesting encounter but with better overall team structure, we can see New Jersey covering the spread here.

Prediction: Take, New Jersey, ML(+100)

Poll : 0 votes