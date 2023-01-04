Devils vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 4 | 2022 NHL Season

The New Jersey Devils will take on the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Wednesday.

New Jersey have played well this season and are placed second in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 49 points. But they have been inconsistent recently.

Detroit, on the other hand, have lost games regularly after a good start and are placed fourth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 39 points. They are looking to get back to winning ways to gain some consistency moving forward this season.

Devils vs Red Wings Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL DEVILS -175 -1.5(+160) o6.5(+100) RED WINGS +145 +1.5(+210) u6.5(-105)

Devils vs Red Wings Match Details

Fixture: Devils vs Red Wings

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 4, 2023; 7 pm ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Devils vs Red Wings Key Stats

New Jersey have done well on offense, scoring 120 goals this season. Players like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier have contributed 37 goals and also have 39 assists between them. They will play a huge role in the upcoming games of to make the offense stable.

Their defense has conceded just 2.6 goals per game and the goaltenders are doing great. They will look to sustain their momentum for the best results for the rest of the season.

Detroit have a decent offense and have scored over 109 goals this season. Players like Dylan Larkin and David Perron have over 25 goals and over 35 assists each. The team will hope these players come alive in upcoming games and continue their scoring performances for better results.

Detroit's defense has conceded over three goals per game this season, with all the goaltenders failing to do well. The team need to improve their defensive setup to get favorable results in the near future.

New Jersey Devils vs Detroit Red Wings Betting Prediction

The matchup is interesting, but New Jersey, with better team strength, should be comfortable in the game. However, losing three times in their last four games puts them in a difficult situation.

Detroit, on the other hand, with a better run in the last few games, come with momentum on their side. But a poor home run could make them uncomfortable in the game. They have also struggled against high-scoring teams which further puts them down in the competition.

With a better team and a settled defense, New Jersey are likely to score enough to win this game.

Prediction: Take, New Jersey, -1.5(+160)

