Devils vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 16 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The New Jersey Devils will take on the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Monday.

The Devs have played well this season and are placed second in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 59 points. They come into the game with a winning run and will look to continue it to stay ahead of the other teams in the division.

The Sharks have had a poor season and come into this one with another loss. Placed second-last in the Western Conference Pacific with 34 points, they have everything to play for and have to improve their performances in the coming game to sustain any hopes for this season.

Devils vs Sharks Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL DEVILS -175 -1.5(+135) o6.5(-105) SHARKS +145 +1.5(-165) u6.5(-115)

Devils vs Sharks Match Details

Fixture: Devils vs Sharks

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 2023; 4 p.m. EDT

Venue: SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, CA

Devils vs Sharks Key Stats

The Devs have done well on the offense this season through the contributions of players like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. They have scored 47 goals and have assisted in 48 more to become the core of the offense. The offense looks great with a strong set of players and is likely to play a huge role in the upcoming game to provide a strong offense.

Their defense has conceded just 2.6 goals per game, which has provided them with additional strength as a team. The goaltenders are doing great and will be the key to favorable results in the future too.

The Sharks have scored above 130 goals so far this season, with the help of the likes of Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson. Both have been involved in most goals for the team, with the former scoring 24 times. They have played a key role in maintaining the flow of goals and are likely to contribute the same in the coming games.

Their defense is really poor, having conceded over 3.6 goals per game this season. The team looks very unsettled coming into the game and will have a big task of improving themselves to deliver better this time.

Devils vs Sharks Betting Prediction

The Devs are likely to make the most of the opportunity to grab a win from this game. Having played better in the last few games and with momentum on their side, they look prepared for the challenge.

The Sharks, on the other hand, have not played well over the last few games and have come into this one with a big loss. They have a poor team set up and with incosistency brewing in, they are unlikely to find enough to challenge the Devs in this game.

Prediction: Devils, ML(-175)

