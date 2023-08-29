DraftKings Sportsbook is coming to the Bluegrass state in September. As such, it’s time to take advantage of the DraftKings Kentucky promo code pre-launch sign-up offer.

Here are the details:

DRAFTKINGS KY PRE-REG MONDAY, AUG. 28, 2023 NOW LIVE! ⏰ DraftKings KY Promo Launch Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 (Mobile)Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 (Retail) 🔥 DraftKings Kentucky Pre-Launch Bonus $200 in bonus bets ✅ Promos Last Verified August 29 2023 💲 Promos Provided By Sportskeeda

Latest DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: $200 in bonus bets

As part of the DraftKings Sportsbook Kentucky launch, all new users who sign up during the promotional period are instantly issued $200 in Kentucky bonus bets.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code details

The promotional offer is valid from 08/28/2023 and expires on the first date and time that DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in the State of Kentucky.

Must be physically located in Kentucky. Must be 18+ years of age or older.

New DraftKings Sportsbook customers who successfully sign up will receive $200 issued as eight (8) $25 Bonus Bets on launch day.

Bonus Bets are non-cashable and cannot be withdrawn.

Bonus bets must be wagered 1x, and the stake is not included in any returns or winnings.

Bonus Bets expire seven days (168 hours) after being awarded.

Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in KY.

Registering for DraftKings Kentucky Sportsbook

Kentucky bettors have the option of signing up through the DraftKings Sportsbook app, or the DraftKings KY website to acquire their 200 in bonus bets.

Claim the DraftKings promo code by .

Register on the betting app or website by entering your personal information, such as your name, address, birthday, and more. This helps confirm your identity so you can start sports betting in Kentucky.

Confirm the terms and conditions. Also, be sure to read the terms of your bonus offer so you know what you have to do to claim the sportsbook bonus and what betting options the bonus can be used on.

Geolocation on DraftKings Kentucky app or on the website will confirm you are within the borders of Kentucky and can place a wager.

Make your qualifying bet, deposit, etc. so you can get to using the DraftKings promotion.

DraftKings Kentucky: Types of bet

There are a plethora of betting options as you dig into your favorite sports, so don't limit yourself to only finding outright winners.

Here are some examples of what types of bets you can place:

Moneylines: A moneyline bet is a wager on who will win a game or contest straight up.

A moneyline bet is a wager on who will win a game or contest straight up. Spreads: A spread wager on a game's margin of victory or defeat.

A spread wager on a game's margin of victory or defeat. Totals: Also called an over/under bet. It's a bet on the total points scored in a game.

Also called an over/under bet. It's a bet on the total points scored in a game. Parlays: A parlay is when you combine multiple events into one bet. Each bet you add to the parlay is called a leg.

A parlay is when you combine multiple events into one bet. Each bet you add to the parlay is called a leg. Same-Game Parlays: Combining multiple events from the same game into one bet.

Combining multiple events from the same game into one bet. Futures: A futures bet is a wager on an event down the road, such as betting on a Super Bowl Winner, MVP, etc.

A futures bet is a wager on an event down the road, such as betting on a Super Bowl Winner, MVP, etc. Prop Bets: Bets on an outcome within a game but not necessarily tied to the result.

Kentucky sports betting and the DraftKings Kentucky Sportsbook Promo

DraftKings Sportsbook has launched a promotional offer to attract fans and bettors alike.

This is a fantastic opportunity for residents of Kentucky to get started with sports betting and potentially win big.

With a wide range of betting options and a user-friendly platform, DraftKings Sportsbook provides an excellent betting experience for both beginners and experienced bettors.

So, whether you're into basketball, horse racing, or anything in between, now is the time to take advantage of this exciting promotion and enjoy the thrill of sports betting in Kentucky.

DraftKings Sportsbook Kentucky: Betting today and beyond

The College Football season is ready to kick off, and there will be plenty of options for wagering on the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals, not to mention NFL border-mates in the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 18+. Physically present in KY. Eligibility restrictions apply. Subject to regulatory and licensing requirements. New customers who successfully sign up will receive $200 in Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. Bonus bets must be wagered 1x and stake is not included in winnings. See terms at draftkings.com/sportsbook/ky.