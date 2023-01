DraftKings Promo Code: Earn $200 in Free Bets on Today's NFL Wild Card Games

This DraftKings promo code is up and running and is available via the links provided in this article! DraftKings Sportsbook is offering $200 in free bets on any $5 Moneyline bet if your team wins. The best part is you don't even need a promo code to claim this offer; just click on the link below.

How do you get $200 in free bets from DraftKings Sportsbook?

To qualify for the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code, you need to be a new user, 21 years of age, and physically located in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

If these conditions have been met, then you can follow the steps below to get started:

Click on the 'claim now' button from the links in this article. Sign up and create an account by entering all required personal information. Accept all terms and conditions. Make a minimum deposit of $5. Place a $5 bet on a pre-game Moneyline for any team. If your team wins, you'll receive eight $25 free bets. These bets are valid for seven days.

Do you need a promo code for DraftKings Sportsbook?

No, you can simply click on the links in this article to access the promo code offer.

How do you get your free bet on DraftKings Sportsbook?

Place a pre-game Moneyline bet on any team to win, and if that team does win, you'll receive six $25 free bets that expire one week after your bet is settled.

Which bets can I place at DraftKings Sportsbook to qualify for this promo code offer?

This promo code offer allows users to bet on any pre-game money line, which means you can choose to play it safe or take more of a risk.

Today, we have two Wild Card Round matchups, one in each conference. In the NFC, the 49ers (-460) are big favorites over the Seahawks (+370) in San Francisco. Even though the Niners have third-string QB Brock Purdy under center, they beat Seattle twice this year and have one of the best defenses in the NFL.

In the AFC, the Jaguars host the Chargers, but the Chargers, who finished with a better record, are slight favorites (-135). The Jaguars have a young team led by QB Trevor Lawrence, and even though they are underdogs (+115), they've been hot, especially at home.

This bet $5 on any sport pre-game Moneyline, get $200 offer is available for all teams across all sports, so don't let this opportunity pass by and click the link below to get started.

Poll : 0 votes