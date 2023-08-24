Don't miss out on the DraftKings Promo Code, which offers a great promo for the NFL Preseason game tonight.

DraftKings Promo Code for Week 3's NFL Preseason Games

Two weeks of NFL Preseason are in the books, but there's still plenty more ahead of us as we inch closer to the regular season kickoff.

It's Week 3, and the NFL Preseason continues tonight, with the Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to Atlanta to take on the Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts facing the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Week 3 NFL Preseason Slate Preview

Thursday, August 24th

Pittsburgh Steelers (-205) @ Atlanta Falcons (+170)

Indianapolis Colts (-205) @ Philadelphia Eagles (+170)

Friday, August 25th

Detroit Lions (+170) @ Carolina Panthers (-205)

New England Patriots (-135) @ Tennessee Titans (+114)

Los Angeles Chargers (+270) @ San Francisco 49ers (-340)

Saturday, August 26th

Cleveland Browns (-135) @ Kansas City Chiefs (+114)

Seattle Seahawks (+136) @ Green Bay Packers (-162)

Buffalo Bills (+105) @ Chicago Bears (-125)

Arizona Cardinals (+105) @ Minnesota Vikings (-125)

New York Jets (-205) @ New York Giants (+170)

Cincinnati Bengals (+170) @ Washington Commanders (-205)

Baltimore Ravens (+102) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-122)

Miami Dolphins (+245) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (-305)

Las Vegas Raiders (-218) @ Dallas Cowboys (+180)

Los Angeles Rams (+195) @ Denver Broncos (-238)

Sunday, August 27th

Houston Texans (+145) @ New Orleans Saints (-175)

Betting on tonight's games

Steelers vs. Falcons Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are favored by 4.5 points as they play away against the Atlanta Falcons. It's worth noting that the Steelers have an 8-0 record in preseason action against the Falcons.

Team Moneyline Spread Total Pittsburgh Steelers -200 -4.5 (-110) Over 38.5 (-110) Atlanta Falcons +170 +4.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110)

Steelers vs. Falcons Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -4.5 (-110)

Eagles vs. Colts Odds

The Philadelphia Eagles will visit the Indianapolis Colts for an interesting preseason matchup.

The Eagles are yet to win in the preseason at 0-1-1, while the Colts are 1-1.

Team Moneyline Spread Total Philadelphia Eagles -295 -6.5 43.5 points Indianapolis Colts +245 +6.5 43.5 points

Eagles vs Colts pick: Over 43.5 (-110)

Betting on the 2023 NFL season

The 2023 NFL Kickoff marks the official return of regular season football, and it's just two weeks away.

Thursday, September 7, the Detroit Lions will pay a visit to the Kansas City Chiefs, who are the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Futures betting markets, including those for the Super Bowl and MVP, are now open.

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently listed at +600 odds to win.

New players can already start locking in bets for NFL Week 1.

The preseason is an opportunity to lock in this new user promo, but there’s nothing quite like the regular season.

Questions you may have about the DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings is one of the best legal sportsbooks you'll come across while placing wagers, but it's important to understand how to navigate the website or app before making your initial deposit.

Below are some of the new users' most frequent questions when opening an account.

Give them a look to see if they can clear up any confusion you may have about how the sportsbook operates or how to apply your bonus bets.

Can I trust the DraftKings Sports Betting App?

DraftKings Sportsbook is a reliable, trustworthy, and legitimate online sports betting organization. DraftKings also securely protects your funds and personal data. You should feel comfortable signing up either via the DraftKings mobile betting app or website.

Is DraftKings Sportsbook Legal?

DraftKings operates as a legal sportsbook and has been among the most well-received sports betting apps since legal sports betting was launched stateside.

They have expanded beyond the scope of only daily fantasy sports, and are live in numerous states.

DraftKings has to follow guidelines and rules in place to keep its licenses in respective legal states.

New customers can sign up for a DraftKings account and bet, knowing it is safe.

The legal and live Draftking states are;

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wyoming

