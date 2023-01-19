The Anaheim Ducks are to play the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL action on Thursday.

The Ducks have been poor this season and are placed last in the Western Conference Atlantic Division with 29 points. They are on a losing run and are in search of momentum to take forward in the big task of saving their season.

The Jackets have had a poor season and have failed to win enough. They are placed last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 28 points. They come into this one with a two-game losing run and are now desperately looking for wins to finish the league stages on a high.

Ducks vs Blue Jackets Betting Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL DUCKS +130 +1.5(-215) o6.5(-1.5) JACKETS -155 -1.5(+175) u6.5(-115)

Ducks vs Blue Jackets Match Details

Fixture: Ducks vs Blue Jackets

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 2023; 7 pm ET

Venue: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Ducks vs Blue Jackets Key Stats

The Ducks have one of the worst offenses in the league and have scored only 102 times in 45 games so far this season. Efforts from the likes of Trever Zagreb and Adam Henrique have provided some relief to their struggling offense.

Their defense has conceded around 4.20 goals per game on average this season, which is quite a high number and leaves no room for offensive failures. Their entire defensive unit has been ineffective.

The Jackets have failed to stick together on offense and have only scored 105 goals this season. Major contributions have come from players like Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine, but given the competition, their numbers are below average.

The defense has let The Jackets down as they have conceded close to four goals per game. No goaltender has been able to justify their involvement. The defensive line is further a weak point that needs to be rectified.

Ducks vs Blue Jackets Betting Prediction

The game is between the two underperforming teams in the league and the result is likely to be decided by who makes the most number of mistakes. The Jackets have a home advantage and a better defensive setup, which puts them in a good position.

Prediction: Blue Jackets, ML(-155)

Poll : 0 votes