Ducks vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 17 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Anaheim Ducks are to play the Philadelphia Flyers in NHL action on Tuesday.

The Ducks have had a bad season and are placed last in the Western Conference Atlantic Division with 29 points. Having lost their last game by a big margin, they are in search of momentum to take forward this season.

Philadelphia has struggled this season and is placed second to last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 43 points. They have played well recently but come into the game with a 6-0 loss, putting them under a lot of pressure.

Anaheim vs Philadelphia Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL DUCKS +155 +1.5(-160) o6(-115) FLYERS -190 -1.5(+135) u6(-105)

Ducks vs Flyers Match Details

Fixture: Anaheim vs Philadelphia

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Ducks vs Flyers Key Stats

Anaheim has one of the poor offenses having scored just 100 goals in 44 games this season. Trever Zagreb has performed well to lead the scoring charts with 14 goals, but the overall team effort has been poor, which is also a reason for them not performing according to their aspirations.

Their defense has been really poor, which has let the team down, conceding over four goals per game on average this season. Their entire defensive unit has looked poorly placed and ineffective, which requires a lot of improvement in the upcoming games of the season.

Philadelphia has been poor on offense this season with 122 goals in 44 appearances. The improvement they have shown has rippled out again with a poor return in the last game. The likes of Travis Konecny and the company will have a big role to play in the coming to give themselves something to cheer for.

Their defensive structure has its flaws, having conceded around 3.15 goals per game this season. The inconsistency with the whole unit is a big concern and they need to improve it which meaningful changes for a comfortable outing in the upcoming challenge.

Ducks vs Flyers Betting Prediction

Having played better for most of the season, the Flyers are likely to stay ahead in the contest with options at their peril. Though they come with a loss, they have shown improvements over the past few games, which provides them the strength to do well in this game.

Also with a home advantage to exploit, it brings a great opportunity for the home team and we can expect them to make full use of it to win another game this season.

Prediction: Flyers, ML(-190)

