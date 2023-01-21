Ducks vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 21 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Anaheim Ducks are set to play the Buffalo Sabres in some riveting NHL action on Saturday.

The Ducks have had one of their poorest seasons so far and are placed last in the Western Conference Atlantic Division with 31 points. They will, however, come into this game with a win and would like to take that momentum forward.

The Buffaslugs have recovered well in the second half of their season and are now placed fifth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 47 points. They will come into this on the back of a convincing win.

Ducks vs Sabres Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL DUCKS +210 +1.5(-115) o6.5(-130) SABRES -260 -1.5(-105) u6.5(+110)

Ducks vs Sabres Match Details

Fixture: Anaheim vs Buffalo

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023; 12:30 pm EDT

Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Ducks vs Sabres Key Stats

The Ducks have one of the worst offenses in the league, which has hampered them this season. They have been totally dependent on the likes of Trever Zagreb and Adam Henrique and have lacked enough options.

Their defense has conceded around 4.15 goals per game on average this season.

The Buffaslugs have a very strong offense which has ensured 165 goals this season. Tage Thomson has been effective with 32 goals and 28 assists to his name. With more players contributing, the team looks good coming into the game.

Their defense hasn't been their strongest suit as they have conceded almost 3.5 goals per game this season. Goaltenders have been inconsistent and have returned poor save percentages.

Ducks vs Sabres Betting Prediction

The Buffaslugs will be more comfortable coming into this game due to better team strength and overall gameplay. They will enjoy home advantage against the unsettled Ducks.

Overall, the stats indicate a favorable match for the Buffaslugs, who should pick up a win without having to toil hard.

Prediction: Sabres, -1.5(-105)

Poll : 0 votes