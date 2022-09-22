Duke Blue Devils vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions September 24, 2022 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Duke Blue Devils and Kansas Jayhawks meet in unlikely fashion. Historically, two of the worst football programs in the country, but they are both 3 - 0.

It looks like it should be a basketball matchup with Duke and Kansas meeting with zero losses, but it's not; it's football.

"For the first time in college football history Kansas, Kentucky, UNC, and Duke have started the season 3-0" - @CFBONFOX

Kansas went 3 - 0 after playing Tennesse Tech, West Virginia, and Houston. While these are certainly not the best football schools, they're no schlubs. West Virginia has had some great teams in the years past. However, they were no match for Kansas. The Jayhawks have scored 48 points or more in every game so far.

Duke took the road less traveled to 3 - 0. Prior to this game, the Blue Devils played Temple, Northwestern, and North Carolina A&T. This was certainly an easier schedule than Kansas, and Duke scored far fewer points in their three games. Through 3 weeks, the Blue Devils have scored 110, as opposed to the Jayhawks' 159.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Kansas Jayhawks Game Details

Fixture: Duke Blue Devils vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Date & Time: Saturday September 24, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

"If you haven't heard yet - The Booth is about to be packed on Saturday" - @kuathletics

Duke Blue Devils vs. Kansas Jayhawks Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Duke +7.5 (-115) +240 Over 66.5 (-110) Kansas -7.5 (-105) -300 Under 66.5 (-110)

Duke Blue Devils vs. Kansas Jayhawks Best Picks

Due to the rate at which Kansas has been scoring this season, the over/under is set at 66.5. This is seriously undermining the capabilities of Duke's defense. They should hold the Jayhawks to four scores; bettors should expect a final score in the 28 - 35 neighborhood.

Under 66.5 (-110)

Duke Blue Devils vs. Kansas Jayhawks Prediction

This is going to be a great game, and while the spread makes it seem like this is going to be a close game, there is no reason for bettors to believe that. Kansas has demolished every team they have faced so far, but Duke's defense has been very strong. Kansas has allowed 82 points this season, whereas the Blue Devils have given up 43. This will be a tight game, KU has scored twice as many points as Duke, but they have allowed twice as many as well. Defense wins championships; bettors should ride with the plus sign on this one.

Duke (+240)

