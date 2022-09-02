Duke Blue Devils vs. Temple Owls Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 2 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Duke Blue Devils will be at home to face the Temple Owls on Friday night. Both teams finished at 3-9 last season.

Duke had a disappointing season, and many of their issues were with the defense. Their rushing defense ranked 117th out of 130, while the passing defense was worse at 129th. Overall, their total offense allowed ranked them dead last in the country. Still, they're favored for the series opener, which speaks to the lack of talent on Temple's roster.

Temple, who compete in the American Athletic Conference, is expected to be worse this year, with Vegas setting their win total at 2.5. They ranked near the bottom in every major offensive category last year.

The only positive for this Owls squad can be found in their pass defense, which surprisingly ranked fifth-best in the nation in 2021. This didn't carry much weight, though, as their run defense finished ranked 122nd in the country.

The Blue Devils' win total is set at just three wins by Vegas, matching last year's record. They'll want to outperform this, of course, but playing in the ACC doesn't make it any easier.

Duke's QB Riley Leonard will open the season as the starter, and he's made only one career start. He'll look to lead an offense that ranked 102nd in total yards in 2021. Unfortunately, there are a lot of new faces on offense, which means it could take some time for these players to gel.

Senior wide receiver Jalon Calhoun recorded 718 yards and was one of the better power five receivers in the fourth quarter last season, so look for him and Leonard to link up on Friday.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Temple Owls Betting Prediction

Looking at recent history, the over has hit in 15 of 21 games for Duke, where they've been favored. It's also gone over in 18 of their previous 26 home games over the past few years. These figures can be attributed to their shaky defense, one that Temple should take advantage of tonight. Look for the Owls to score a decent amount of points to keep them in the opener.

Prediction: Temple Owls Team Total Over 20.5 Points (-110)

