East Carolina Pirates vs. NC State Wolfpack Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 3 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The East Carolina Pirates will be playing the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday. NC State is ranked #13 in the country, and they'll look to start off strong with this in-state matchup on Saturday.

East Carolina ended 7-5 last season and didn't get to play in their bowl game as it was canceled. They're projected to have a similar season this year, as Vegas has set their win line at 6.5.

Looking at the visitors, the Wolfpack were ranked as high as #18 last year and finished at #20 in the nation with a 9-3 record. The Wolfpack were unranked in the preseason last season, but exceeded expectations. This year, they're ranked pretty high, and Vegas has their win line at 8.5.

The Pirates fell 34-6 to NC State back in 2019 while playing on the road. They'll be led by QB Holton Ahlers on offense, who threw for 3,126 yards and 16 TDs last season. East Carolina ranked in the middle of the pack in most categories, but when it came to passing yards, they were 24th in the country. Looking at NC State's defense, they did a great job limiting passing yards, ranking 31st-best in that category. Something will have to give on Saturday, so keep an eye on this matchup.

The Wolfpack will go with junior QB Devin Leary, who recorded an impressive 35 TDs in 2021. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC and will look to have his talents on full display in the opener. Thanks to Leary, NC State ranked 19th in the country in passing yards. Expect them to rely heavily on him in this one.

East Carolina Pirates vs. NC State Wolfpack Match Details

Fixture: NC State Wolfpack @ East Carolina Pirates

Date & Time: Saturday, September 3, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, North Carolina

East Carolina Pirates vs. NC State Wolfpack Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under NC State Wolfpack -435 -12 (-110) Over 51 (-110) East Carolina Pirates +350 +12 (-110) Under 51 (-110)

East Carolina Pirates vs. NC State Wolfpack Betting Prediction

NC State has ten returning starters for their defense, a defense that was great against the pass. Look for this to be a key factor on Saturday, and expect the Wolfpack to keep the Pirates' offense in check en route to their first victory of the year.

Prediction: NC State -12 (-110) & East Carolina Team Total Under 19.5 Points (-105)

