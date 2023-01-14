In this heavyweight main event, Efe Ajagba will look to continue bouncing back from his grueling unanimous decision loss to Frank Sanchez back in October, 2021. Since failing to secure the WBC Continental Americas and WBO-NABO Heavyweight Championships, Ajagba has fought just once. In August 2022, he TKO'd Jozsef Darmos in quick fashion.

For Stephan Shaw, tonight marks a notable step up in the competition. The undefeated prospect most recently bested Rydell Booker via unanimous decision back in November. It was the third of a trilogy of wins for Shaw in 2022.

Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw Fight Details

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 11:45 p.m. EST (approx)

Venue: Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, New York

Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw Betting Odds

Fighter Moneyline Win by KO/TKO Win by decision/points Draw Eje Ajagba +110 +135 +260 +1400 Stephan Shaw -140 +450 +130 +1400

Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw Tale of the Tape

Ajagba will enjoy a height advantage and a sizeable reach advantage tonight. The Nigerian slugger has an impressive 76.47% KO ratio among his wins. Both he and Shaw tend to employ an orthodox stance in the ring.

Shaw, meanwhile, has a 68.42% KO ratio among his wins. He's never tasted defeat at the professional level and has shown impressive cardio for a heavyweight in his wins that have gone the distance.

Fighter Age Height Weight Reach Record Efe Ajagba 28 6'6" 235.25lbs 85" 16-1-0 Stephan Shaw 29 6'4" 239.5lbs 81" 18-0-0

Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw Prediction

Ajagba has explosiveness in his hands that can pose major trouble for any fighter. However, Shaw is no slouch in this department either. Given Ajagba's considerable reach advantage, 'Big Shot' may have to play it safe defensively here to avoid his chin getting rocked.

The longer this fight goes, though, the more it begins to favor Shaw. 'The Silent Roller's cardio isn't quite on Shaw's level based on past fights. Once this brawl hits the deep waters, chances are 'Big Shot' is going to finish up winning over the judges for a closely contested decision victory.

For Ajagba, his main shot at winning comes in getting those fatal strikes in early. Against a fighter with Shaw's technical skills, though, this will be a tall order.

Prediction: Shaw via decision

