Evans vs Bagnis Betting Odds and Prediction - January 16 | 2023 Australian Open

Daniel Evans will start his Australian Open campaign with a first-round match against Facundo Bagnis.

Daniel will look to bring out his best to progress to the next round. He will be cautious due to the results in the last few games, where he has lost twice in three outings. He certainly has work to do before he enters the court on Monday.

Meanwhile, Facundo will look to keep his performances from the last tournament aside and come with a positive mindset. Having not played much this year, he will look to adapt to the situation and give his best to continue his journey in the tournament.

Evans vs Bagnis Odds

MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL EVANS -800 -7.5(-130) BAGNIS +550 +7.5(+110)

Evans vs Bagnis Match Details

Fixture: Daniel vs Facundo

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 7 pm EDT

Venue: Melbourne Park (Melbourne), Australia

Evans vs Bagnis Key Stats

Daniel has years of experience as a player having turned pro in 2006 and has a 129-134 win-loss record. He had his best time in the last two seasons with a singles title in 2021 and most wins in a calendar year in 2022. Placed 30 in the ATP rankings, he will certainly be looking to change that in future endeavors.

Facundo, on the other hand, after turning pro in 2008, has played decently to record 37 wins. He has shown improvements in the last few seasons and his best came in 2021, when he won almost half of his games.

Evans vs Bagnis Betting Prediction

The game is likely to go in Daniel's favor as he has years of experience under his belt and is ranked much better than his opponent in the ATP rankings. Having defeated Bagnis before, we can expect Evans to get a favorable result.

Prediction: Evans,-7.5(-130)

