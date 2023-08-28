Kentuckians can sign up today for $100 in bonus bets on launch day and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket with the latest FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer.

Here is the information for the Promo Code:

FanDuel Kentucky Information 🔥 Pre-Registration Offer $100 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket 💲 Pre-Registration Bonus $200 🔓 Promo Code No Code Needed 🖊️ Requirements New Users in Kentucky Only ✅ Eligible Bet Types All Bet Types ⏰ Offer Expiry 6 a.m. ET on September 28 (Online Launch Day)

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code $200 Bonus

All Kentucky sports betting enthusiasts need to do is sign up with a new FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky account between August 28 and September 28. Then they will receive $100 in bonus bets as well as a $100 off coupon code for an NFL Sunday Ticket discount.

The $100 in bonus bets will be put into new users' FanDuel Sportsbook accounts on launch day.

How to claim the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code

Claim the FanDuel promo code by clicking . Register on the betting app or website by entering your personal information such as your name, address, birthday, and more. This helps confirm your identity so you can start sports betting in Kentucky. Confirm the terms and conditions. Also, be sure to read the terms of your bonus offer so you know what you have to do to claim the sportsbook bonus and what betting options the bonus can be used on. Geolocation on the FanDuel Kentucky app or the website will confirm you are within the borders of Kentucky and can place a wager. Make your qualifying bet of $5, deposit, etc., so you can use the FanDuel Kentucky promotion. Place your first $5 single cash wager on your chosen sport. INSTANTLY claim a welcome offer worth $200 in bonus bets. Use the awarded bonus bets to continue wagering with FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky.

After you sign up and finish your registration with FanDuel, take a look around to get used to the top features, a long list of bet types, and more as you get started in Kentucky betting.

FanDuel Kentucky Sportsbook features

Here are some of the top features you'll see once FanDuel is available in Kentucky.

Wide Range of Sports: FanDuel has a long list of sports and betting markets available. Get odds on the top leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, Premier League, and more.

FanDuel has a long list of sports and betting markets available. Get odds on the top leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, Premier League, and more. Live Betting: FanDuel Sportsbook offers some of the best live betting in the entire sports betting market. You can track great odds, lines, and more as they update throughout the action.

FanDuel Sportsbook offers some of the best live betting in the entire sports betting market. You can track great odds, lines, and more as they update throughout the action. Live Streaming: If you want to keep up with events and stream, FanDuel has you covered. They allow streaming of select games and events right in the FanDuel app.

If you want to keep up with events and stream, FanDuel has you covered. They allow streaming of select games and events right in the FanDuel app. Same-Game Parlays: FanDuel is the sportsbook that made the same-game parlay famous. Add multiple legs from the same game into one bet to try and win big on any given day.

FanDuel is the sportsbook that made the same-game parlay famous. Add multiple legs from the same game into one bet to try and win big on any given day. FanDuel Casino: For those interested in online gambling, FanDuel Casino is also available in certain states nationwide.

FanDuel Kentucky types of bets

As you get used to the FanDuel Sportsbook KY, you will see some of the top bet types available for Kentucky online sports betting.

FanDuel has a long list of sports and bet types for you to use your FanDuel bonus and wagers on once it launches in September.

Here are some of the most popular bets you will see on FanDuel in Kentucky.

Moneylines: A moneyline bet is a wager on who will win a game or contest straight up.

A moneyline bet is a wager on who will win a game or contest straight up. Spreads: A spread wager on a game's margin of victory or defeat.

A spread wager on a game's margin of victory or defeat. Totals: Also called an over/under bet. It's a bet on the total points scored in a game.

Also called an over/under bet. It's a bet on the total points scored in a game. Parlays: A parlay is when you combine multiple events into one bet. Each bet you add to the parlay is called a leg.

A parlay is when you combine multiple events into one bet. Each bet you add to the parlay is called a leg. Same-Game Parlays: Combining multiple events from the same game into one bet.

Combining multiple events from the same game into one bet. Futures: A futures bet is a wager on an event down the road, such as betting on a Super Bowl Winner, MVP, etc.

A futures bet is a wager on an event down the road, such as betting on a Super Bowl Winner, MVP, etc. Prop Bets: Bets on an outcome within a game but not necessarily tied to the result.

Ready for NFL Betting in Kentucky?

Kentucky sports fans can begin NFL betting in the fourth week of the 2023 season on FanDuel.

There are more options than just betting on individual games; futures bets like Super Bowl and MVP are available, too.

Using means that $100 in bonus bets will be in your account the moment online sports betting becomes legal in Kentucky.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 18+.