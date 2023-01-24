FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets No Matter What on Today's College Basketball Games | January 24, 2023

FanDuel Sportsbook is arguably the best sportsbook on the market. They have the most extensive offerings. No matter what you're trying to bet, "FD" has bettors covered.

Today's college basketball games are the perfect opportunity to start betting. Not only does FD offer every bet imaginable, but they also offer a boost on bets across all sports, giving users not only the best experience but the best odds as well.

Bettors who're not using FD need to jump aboard, especially with the current promotion they're offering. New users can place their first bet with insurance. First bets of $5 get a $150 in Bonus Bets no matter what. Regardless of whether the first bet wins or loses, new users will still see the bonus.

No promo code is needed to take advantage of the offer. Simply follow any of the multiple links in the article below.

How do I Claim FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code for today's NCAA games?

FD makes it easy to get set up and start playing. Bettors just need to register and start placing bets.

FD is offered in almost every state where sports gambling is legal - Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

To take advantage of the offer:

Click on any link in this article and click the 'Bet Now' button.

Enter your personal details (name, address, ID, etc.)

Make your first deposit (minimum of $10) - for a $5 bet.

What bets can I place at FanDuel Sportsbook to qualify for this promo code offer?

Any and all bets qualify for this offer, but with a big slate of NCAA games today, there are quite a few options new users should consider.

One of the most enticing bets on the board is the Oklahoma State Cowboys visiting the Texas Longhorns.

Bettors could be in for a significant payday, taking the Cowboys (+310), but even if the team can't pull off the win, the bet will be covered by FD. If this bet isn't to the bettor's liking, check out FD for a full board of offerings. There are no bad bets when it's a bonus bet.

Poll : 0 votes