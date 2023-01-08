Flames vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 8 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Calgary Flames will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Sunday.

The Flames have been decent this season and are placed fourth in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 45 points.

The Hawks are suffering a poor season and are placed last with 22 points in the Western Conference Central standings. Though they come with a win in the game, they have to be at their best in order to get another positive result and push their season towards positivity.

Flames vs Blackhawks Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL FLAMES -315 -1.5(-115) o6(-105) BLACKHAWKS +250 +1.5(-105) u6(-115)

Flames vs Blackhawks Match Details

Fixture: Flames vs Blackhawks

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Flames vs Blackhawks Betting Prediction

The Flames on offense have done better in the latter half to take their tally of goals over 120. The trio of Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm, and Nazem Kadri played their part in the team's rise with over 95 goal contributions in between them. They are likely to be the main source of goals in future games too.

Their defense has been decent this season with less than three goals conceded per game. But, the effort from the goaltenders has been unsatisfactory due to their poor save percentage.

Chicago's offense has been their main problem, as they have scored only 82 goals after 38 games. The likes of Max Domi and Jonathan Toews have done something credible with 11 goals each. Despite this, goal scoring remains a problem.

Their defense has failed, having conceded over 3.7 goals per game this season. None of the goaltenders have been able to justify their starts except Alex Stalock, who has a save percentage of over 0.920.

The game is very much in favor of the Flames due to their superior team. They have played well against teams that are on a losing run and also are very much comfortable playing in Chicago due to a 6-0 record in the last 6 meetings.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have been dismal at home, having only won nine times so far. We can expect Flames to win.

Prediction : Flames, -1.5(-115)

