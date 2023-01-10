Flames vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 8 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Calgary Flames will take on the St. Louis Blues in NHL action on Tuesday.

The Flames have been decent this season and are placed fourth in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 46 points. Coming with a loss against a weaker team, they are looking to play better and build momentum for the rest of the season.

The Blues have been decent this season and come into this one with a win. Placed sixth in the Western Conference Central Division with 43 points, they will look to strengthen themselves to put up better and more continuous displays in the games to come.

Calgary vs St. Louis Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL FLAMES -180 -1.5(+155) o6(-115) BLUES +150 +1.5(-185) u6(-105)

Calgary vs St. Louis Match Details

Fixture: Flames vs Blues

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023; 8 p.m. EDT

Venue: Enterprise Center, Saint Louis, MO

Calgary vs St. Louis Key Stats

The Flames on offense have done better lately, with the trio of Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm, and Nazem Kadri contributing greatly to it. With over 105 goal contributions in between them, they are the team's core and main source of goals.

Their defense has been decent this season and has given the team enough buffer by conceding less than three goals per game. Though the goaltenders have been poor and need to pull their socks up for a better return in future games of the season.

The Blues' offense has done decently well and has improved to take their scoring rate above three goals scored per game. Players like Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich have had a big role in the rise of the team's offensive abilities. Both have partnered to score 31 times and assisted in 41 more, proving to be the guiding force of the offensive unit.

The defense needs serious change, which has been poor otherwise with over 3.5 goals conceded per game on average this season. The goaltenders failed to provide enough to make the team's defensive line strong. They have to work hard to make the most of their capabilities, which have been poorly used otherwise.

Flames vs Blues Betting Prediction

The game is very interesting, with both teams coming into this one with a spirited display in their last few games. The Flames have four out of five games against a team with a losing record but have been poor away from home. They have also struggled to play similarly after a day's rest, which shows inconsistency in their gameplay.

However, the Blues have played better overall and have a good record against a team with a losing record. They have also won most of the games played after having a low-scoring last game.

Their away form takes momentum from the Flames which makes them vulnerable and we should expect the Blues to cover the spread in this game.

Prediction: Blues, +1.5 (-185)

