Flames vs. Ducks Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - December 23 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Calgary Flames will be on the road to take on the Anaheim Ducks in a Pacific Division NHL game on Friday, December 23rd.

The Flames are doing well, as they're fifth in the Pacific Division with a 15-12-7 record. Anaheim is last in the Pacific Division with a 9-22-3 record.

This will be their first of four games between Calgary and Anaheim. They will not play again until the middle of March. This will be an interesting test.

Calgary Flames vs. Anaheim Ducks Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Calgary Flames -225 -1.5 (+120) o6 (-120) Anaheim Ducks +190 +1.5 (-140) u6 (+100)

Calgary Flames vs. Anaheim Ducks Match Details

Fixture: Calgary Flames vs Anaheim Ducks

Date & Time: Friday, December 23, 2022, 10:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Calgary Flames vs. Anaheim Ducks Key Stats

The Calgary Flames have been average this season offensively, as they are scoring 107 goals, which is 17th in the NHL. They have been average on the power play, scoring 23 goals on 114 power play attempts (20.18%). They have been shooting below league average, with a 9.2 shooting percentage as a team.

Jacob Markstrom is the starting goaltender for the Flames and is expected to be in the net for this game. He did a decent job in his previous game, as he allowed three goals on 27 shots against the San Jose Sharks in a winning effort.

Markstrom is 10-8-4 with a .893 save percentage and 2.88 goals allowed per game. They've given up 107 goals, which is 19th in the NHL right now, and are doing pretty well in terms of penalty kills. They need to be better at full strength.

Anaheim, meanwhile, have been an awful offensive team as they have posted 81 total goals, the third-fewest in the NHL. They're also a tiny bit above average in terms of power plays too, going 15 of 95 (15.79%). Right winger Troy Terry has fared decently well, recording 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists).

Lukas Dostal has done well as a backup goaltender for the Kings, as he's 2-3-0 with 3.66 goals allowed per game and has a .904 save percentage.

He played last Wednesday night in the loss against the Wild, finishing with three goals allowed on 41 shot attempts on the ice. As a team, they're allowing the most goals allowed (143 goals). They have been killing penalties for less than ideal, as they are killing 87-of-127 (68.50%) of all their penalties.

Calgary Flames vs. Anaheim Ducks Betting Prediction

Anaheim plays the Calgary Flames extremely well and are scoring 1.5 goals at home in this matchup as well. The Flames have been nothing more than a decent team this season. This game being close should not be too far a reach. The Ducks are 32-5 in their last 37 home games against the Flames. Go with the underdogs to cover the puck line.

Prediction: Anaheim +1.5 (-140)

