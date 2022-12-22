Flames vs. Kings Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - December 22 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Calgary Flames will be on the road to take on the Los Angeles Kings in a Pacific Division NHL game on Thursday (December 22).

The Flames are doing well, as they're fifth in the Pacific Division with a 15-12-6 record. The Kings are second in the Pacific Division with an 18-12-5 record.

This will be their second of four games between Carolina and Pittsburgh. They played back on November 14, and the Flames are coming off a 6-5 home win.

Calgary Flames vs Los Angeles Kings Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Calgary Flames -120 -1.5 (+205) o6 (-115) Los Angeles Kings +100 +1.5 (-245) u6 (-105)

Calgary Flames vs. Los Angeles Kings Match Details

Fixture: Calgary Flames vs Los Angeles Kings

Date & Time: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 10:30 pm EDT

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Calgary Flames vs. Los Angeles Kings Key Stats

The Calgary Flames have been average this season offensively, as they are scoring 104 goals, which is 15th in the NHL. They have been struggling on the power play, scoring 22 goals on 112 power play attempts (19.64%). They have been shooting below league average, with a 9.1 shooting percentage as a team.

Dan Vladar is the backup goaltender for the Flames and is expected to be in the net for this game. He did not do well in his previous game, as he allowed five goals on 34 shots against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a losing effort.

Vladar is 5-4-2 with a .905 save percentage and 2.81 goals allowed per game. They've given up 103 goals so far, which is 17th in the NHL right now, and are doing pretty well in terms of penalty kills, so they need to be better at full strength.

The Kings, meanwhile, have been an incredible offensive team as they have posted 116 total goals, the sixth-most in the NHL. They're also a tiny bit above average in terms of power plays too, going 29 of 126 (23.02%). Left winger Kevin Fiala has fared well, recording 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists).

Phoenix Copley has done well this season as the backup goaltender for the Kings, as he's 5-1-0 with 2.43 goals allowed per game and has a .912 save percentage.

He played last Tuesday night in the win over the Ducks, finishing with one goal allowed on 25 shot attempts on the ice. As a team, they're allowing the third-most goals allowed (123 goals). They have been killing penalties less than ideal as they are killing 87-of-122 (71.31%) of all their penalties.

Calgary Flames vs. Los Angeles Kings Betting Prediction

Looking at the last few games heading into this matchup, there is a big difference as Calgary is scoring 4.7 goals in their last three games while Los Angeles is averaging 2.5 goals in their previous four games. The ability to kill penalties throughout the year as well has shown a divide as the Flames are killing 81.1 percent of their penalties while the Kings are killing 71.3 percent of their penalties up to this point. All in all, go with the Calgary Flames to cover the puck line on the road here.

Prediction: Calgary Flames -1.5 (+205)

Poll : 0 votes