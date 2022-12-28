Flames vs Kraken Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - December 28 | 2022 NHL Season

The Calgary Flames will face the Seattle Kraken in the NHL on Wednesday.

Calgary have been on a decent run and are placed fourth in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 39 points. They are in a great position to move to third in the standings with a win in this game.

Seattle too have played well off late to fetch enough points and move to third in their division. They are coming into this one with a close loss and will look to win again to keep their position safe in the standings and move further up in the standings.

Flames vs Kraken Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL FLAMES -115 +1.5(-285) o6(-115) KRAKEN -105 -1.5(+240) u6(-105)

Flames vs Kraken Match Details

Fixture: Flames vs Kraken

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28, 2022; 10 pm ET

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Flames vs Kraken Key Stats

Calgary on offense have been average this season, though have taken the average of goals scored to above three per game with better performances in the latter half. They have players like Tyler Toffoli and Nazem Kadri, both have contributed with over 13 goals each. The team will need these players in the games to come too.

Their defense has been decent this season, but they could have done better if their goaltenders contributed consistently. They need to bring out the best from the defensive line too to have better coordination among the players in the crucial games to come.

Seattle have been good, scoring over 110 goals this season. The offense has been kept alive by players like Jared McCann. He has scored 16 goals and has provided 6 assists. McCann is likely to play a key role in the game to come along with Matty Beniers, who has over 15 assists to his name.

Flames vs Kraken Betting Prediction

There is not much of a difference between the two teams and it's going to be a cracker of a game. But, Calgary's poor away record is likely to make things difficult for them. They have not scored enough in the last few games and with their defense lacking quality, they find themselves in a scary situation.

Seattle, even after losing their last game, look strong to finish the game on a high. They have won 6 out of their last 8 home games and with a balanced team, they are comfortable in this upcoming game.

With Seattle playing well at home and their offense bringing in the results, they are better placed to snick a win in this game.

Prediction: Take, Seattle, ML(-105)

