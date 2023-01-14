Flames vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 14 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Calgary Flames will take on the Dallas Stars in NHL action on Saturday. The Flames have been decent this season and are placed fourth in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 49 points. Coming in with a win against the Blues, they will be looking to maintain momentum for the upcoming games.

The Stars have played well this season and currently lead the Western Conference Central with 57 points. Losing their last game by a close margin has reduced their buffer with the second-placed Jets. They will look to play better in this game to get back to their best.

Flames vs Stars Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL FLAMES +100 +1.5(-250) o5.5(-110) STARS -120 -1.5(+200) u5.5(-110)

Calgary vs Dallas Match Details

Fixture: Flames vs Stars

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 2023; 2 pm EDT

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Calgary vs Dallas Key Stats

The Flames on offense have done better lately to take their goal tally to over 130 this season. Contributions from the trio of Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm, and Nazem Kadri have propelled their scoring rate with over 105 goal contributions between them. Being the core of the team's offense and the main source of goals, they will have a crucial role in the upcoming games for the team.

Their defense has been decent this season, conceding less than three goals per game. The goaltenders have been poor and need to improve in the upcoming games but as a defensive unit, they have surely shown improvements.

The Stars have a great offensive setup, which has helped them score over 140 goals this season. The duo of Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz have provided them with around one-third of their total goals and are likely to impact the result in future challenges too.

Their defense has done well, conceding just 2.6 goals per game this season, providing a great buffer to the offensive unit. Goaltenders have been impressive, making a great number of saves with Jake Oettinger leading from the front, averaging just 2.28 goals per game at a save percentage of 0.924 this season.

Calgary Flames vs Dallas Stars Betting Prediction

The game could be interesting, but the Stars have enough on their backs to win this one. They have been more consistent as a team and have won 40 times at home in 59 appearances. With a better defense and a more consistent offensive unit, they are likely to topple the Flames for a resounding win in this game.

Prediction: Stars, ML(-120)

