Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 10 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Florida Gators will be at home to face the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Both SEC teams won their opening contests and will look to stay undefeated after tonight. Florida, now ranked 12th in the nation, beat (then #7) Utah by a score of 29-26 in a game that came down to the wire. Meanwhile, Kentucky comes in at #20 after dismantling Miami-Ohio 37-13 in Week 1.

Florida finished 6-7 last year, but they're expected to be significantly better this season. Anthony Richardson is a dual-threat quarterback who rushed for three TDs against Utah, amassing 106 yards on the ground. While he only threw for 168 yards, he didn't make any mistakes and helped his team pull the mini-upset over a top 10 team. RB Montrell Johnson Jr. chipped in with 75 yards and a score, so we'll see if Flordia can get the ground game going early tonight.

Kentucky were 10-3 in 2021, and they're off to a strong start. The Wildcats were ranked as high as #11 last season and finished at #18 in the nation, but they'll look to climb into that top 15 conversation after this game. Kentucky relied heavily on the pass last week, with QB Will Levis finishing with 303 yards and a touchdown.

The Wildcats only tallied 50 yards rushing after finishing 25th in the country in this category last season. A big reason for this is the absence of Chris Rodriguez, who was Kentucky's main running back in 2021. Look for his omission to be key tonight as both teams battle in the swamp.

Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats match details

Fixture: Kentucky Wildcats @ Florida Gators

Date & Time: Saturday September 10, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Kentucky Wildcats +190 +6 (-115) Over 52.5 (-110) Florida Gators -225 -6 (-105) Under 52.5 (-110)

Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats Best Picks

Florida was able to defeat a tough Utah team last week. Defensively, they did a good job containing Cameron Rising, one of the better QBs in the nation. A goal-line stop at the end, capped off by an Amari Burney interception, secured the win for the Gators. Expect the Wildcats to be stifled on offense without their star running back.

Pick: Kentucky Team Total Under 23.5 Points (-125)

Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats Betting Prediction

Anthony Richardson should be a huge factor again tonight as we'll get to see more of what he's capable of in another primetime matchup. Expect the Gators to win and cover again in this All-SEC affair.

Prediction: Florida -6 (-105)

Edited by John Maxwell